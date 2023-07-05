20 mins ago - Food and Drink
Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Monggo salad from Kusina
I recently had a memorable meal at Kusina, which is a Filipino pop-up with regular dates at Pal's Lounge, Second Line Brewing and Miel Brewery.
- The menu is a modern take on Filipino comfort food, says Kusina staffer Gerone Alcantara.
- Chef Michael Bruno was a line cook at Shaya before he started doing the popup full time in 2020.
What I ate: Monggo salad ($10), with cabbage, mung beans, tomatoes, red onions, bean sprouts, peanuts and a fish sauce vinaigrette.
- My dinner buddy and I also devoured the meat pie, which was stuffed with adobo, the national dish of the Philippines, and wrapped in roti dough.
Of note: Some descriptions on the menu gave me pause — fish sauce cashew brittle for dessert? — but I trusted the chef and was rewarded with a delicious meal.
- Kusina is partnering with Union Ramen later this month to host a Filipino Kamayan feast.
📣 What's a dish you love? Tell us where to go next via [email protected]
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.