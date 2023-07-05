20 mins ago - Food and Drink

Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Monggo salad from Kusina

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a salad on a paper plate on a green table.

Photo: Carlie Kollath Wells/Axios

I recently had a memorable meal at Kusina, which is a Filipino pop-up with regular dates at Pal's Lounge, Second Line Brewing and Miel Brewery.

  • The menu is a modern take on Filipino comfort food, says Kusina staffer Gerone Alcantara.
  • Chef Michael Bruno was a line cook at Shaya before he started doing the popup full time in 2020.

What I ate: Monggo salad ($10), with cabbage, mung beans, tomatoes, red onions, bean sprouts, peanuts and a fish sauce vinaigrette.

  • My dinner buddy and I also devoured the meat pie, which was stuffed with adobo, the national dish of the Philippines, and wrapped in roti dough.

Of note: Some descriptions on the menu gave me pause — fish sauce cashew brittle for dessert? — but I trusted the chef and was rewarded with a delicious meal.

📣 What's a dish you love? Tell us where to go next via [email protected]

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more