Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Monggo salad from Kusina

I recently had a memorable meal at Kusina, which is a Filipino pop-up with regular dates at Pal's Lounge, Second Line Brewing and Miel Brewery.

The menu is a modern take on Filipino comfort food, says Kusina staffer Gerone Alcantara.

Chef Michael Bruno was a line cook at Shaya before he started doing the popup full time in 2020.

What I ate: Monggo salad ($10), with cabbage, mung beans, tomatoes, red onions, bean sprouts, peanuts and a fish sauce vinaigrette.

My dinner buddy and I also devoured the meat pie, which was stuffed with adobo, the national dish of the Philippines, and wrapped in roti dough.

Of note: Some descriptions on the menu gave me pause — fish sauce cashew brittle for dessert? — but I trusted the chef and was rewarded with a delicious meal.

Kusina is partnering with Union Ramen later this month to host a Filipino Kamayan feast.

Kusina is partnering with Union Ramen later this month to host a Filipino Kamayan feast.