Food and Drink

Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Gnocchi from Gianna

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows cooked gnocchi and mushrooms covered in sauce and cheese

Photo: Courtesy of Gianna

We have so many restaurants for celebratory meals. I recently visited Gianna in the Warehouse District for one of those joyous gatherings.

  • Chef Donald Link's company owns Gianna, which focuses on "rustic Italian cuisine rooted in Louisiana tradition and technique."
  • The menu changes seasonally.

What I ate: Ricotta gnocchi with mushrooms.

  • The $26 dish had perfectly cooked gnocchi and a rich, creamy sauce.
  • My group went big and did the "feed me" dinner option, which is a $55-per-person prix fixe option that we ate family style. It was fun to try a little of everything, and the kids were happy with the pizzas.

Of note: Our dinner buddies are from Italy, and this is the first Italian restaurant in New Orleans they've suggested during several years of friendship. They were raving about the pasta.

avatar

