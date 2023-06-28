2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Gnocchi from Gianna
We have so many restaurants for celebratory meals. I recently visited Gianna in the Warehouse District for one of those joyous gatherings.
- Chef Donald Link's company owns Gianna, which focuses on "rustic Italian cuisine rooted in Louisiana tradition and technique."
- The menu changes seasonally.
What I ate: Ricotta gnocchi with mushrooms.
- The $26 dish had perfectly cooked gnocchi and a rich, creamy sauce.
- My group went big and did the "feed me" dinner option, which is a $55-per-person prix fixe option that we ate family style. It was fun to try a little of everything, and the kids were happy with the pizzas.
Of note: Our dinner buddies are from Italy, and this is the first Italian restaurant in New Orleans they've suggested during several years of friendship. They were raving about the pasta.
📣 What's a dish you love? Tell us where to go next via [email protected]
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.