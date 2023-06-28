Best thing we ate in New Orleans this week: Gnocchi from Gianna

We have so many restaurants for celebratory meals. I recently visited Gianna in the Warehouse District for one of those joyous gatherings.

Chef Donald Link's company owns Gianna, which focuses on "rustic Italian cuisine rooted in Louisiana tradition and technique."

The menu changes seasonally.

What I ate: Ricotta gnocchi with mushrooms.

The $26 dish had perfectly cooked gnocchi and a rich, creamy sauce.

My group went big and did the "feed me" dinner option, which is a $55-per-person prix fixe option that we ate family style. It was fun to try a little of everything, and the kids were happy with the pizzas.

Of note: Our dinner buddies are from Italy, and this is the first Italian restaurant in New Orleans they've suggested during several years of friendship. They were raving about the pasta.

