How Sazerac became the official cocktail of New Orleans

On June 23, 2008, the Sazerac became the official cocktail of New Orleans.

After a month of debate and ten House and Senate votes, the Sazerac beat out New Orleans' many other homegrown cocktails for the title, Julia Reed wrote for CN Traveler in 2009.

Why it matters: It's "the drink that arguably started the cocktail movement" in the U.S., according to the Sazerac House.

Catch up quick: The first version of today's Sazerac was invented in 1838 by apothecary Antoine Peychaud at his Royal Street shop.

The name comes from the French-owned family cognac company that began shipping its liquor to New Orleans in the 19th century.

Zoom in: Peychaud, a native of present-day Haiti, mixed the brandy with his own, still-available blend of bitters.

Over time, the recipe evolved to include American rye whiskey because of cognac supply issues from Europe, per the Sazerac House.

In 1873, bartender Leon Lamothe added in a dash of Absinthe, writes NewOrleans.com, but it was replaced by Herbsaint or Pernod when the hallucinogenic was outlawed in 1912.

Make your own alongside NPR's Robert Siegel in this excellent 2008 radio story featuring the (now-closed) Swizzle Stick Bar's bar chef.