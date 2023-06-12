Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The track chair is now available at Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. Photo: Courtesy of Louisiana State Parks

Louisiana's parks just became a little more accessible for people with mobility challenges.

Driving the news: Louisiana State Parks now have an all-terrain, electric-powered track wheelchair available for public use.

Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville has the first chair in the state.

Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton will get the next one.

How it works: The special chairs are designed to be used on park trails that are not suitable for conventional wheelchairs.

The chairs need to be reserved online at least 48 hours in advance.

They are free to use, and the state is waiving the online transaction fee.

Helmets and eye protection are required.

A companion 18 years or older is required.

Read more about the program