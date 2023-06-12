25 mins ago - News

Louisiana adds all-terrain wheelchair option for use in state parks

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a young woman in a track wheelchair on a gravel path. The chair is covered in a camo print and has a triangle-shaped track instead of wheels. She is wearing a helmet and sunglasses and using hand controls to move the chair.

The track chair is now available at Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville. Photo: Courtesy of Louisiana State Parks

Louisiana's parks just became a little more accessible for people with mobility challenges.

Driving the news: Louisiana State Parks now have an all-terrain, electric-powered track wheelchair available for public use.

How it works: The special chairs are designed to be used on park trails that are not suitable for conventional wheelchairs.

  • The chairs need to be reserved online at least 48 hours in advance.
  • They are free to use, and the state is waiving the online transaction fee.
  • Helmets and eye protection are required.
  • A companion 18 years or older is required.

Read more about the program





