25 mins ago - News
Louisiana adds all-terrain wheelchair option for use in state parks
Louisiana's parks just became a little more accessible for people with mobility challenges.
Driving the news: Louisiana State Parks now have an all-terrain, electric-powered track wheelchair available for public use.
- Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville has the first chair in the state.
- Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton will get the next one.
How it works: The special chairs are designed to be used on park trails that are not suitable for conventional wheelchairs.
- The chairs need to be reserved online at least 48 hours in advance.
- They are free to use, and the state is waiving the online transaction fee.
- Helmets and eye protection are required.
- A companion 18 years or older is required.
