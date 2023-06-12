22 mins ago - Business

New renderings: Clearview mall’s $100M glow-up brings open-air layout

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a rendering of an open-air shopping center. People walk on a paved walkway in between white, gray and black buildings.

Clearview City Center is at the corner of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie. Rendering: Courtesy of Greenleaf Architects

Metairie's Clearview City Center, the shopping center anchored by an always-busy Target, is getting a $100 million renovation.

The big picture: The development is working with Greenleaf Architects in Covington to reimagine what once was a popular indoor mall into an open-air, mixed-used center with green spaces and water features.

  • The goal is to make the 35-acre property a mix of retail, dining, entertainment, medical facilities and luxury apartments.
  • Sears has already been replaced by Ochsner's new "super clinic," the other anchor to the shopping center. It includes a 10-bed microhospital.
  • A five-story, $55 million apartment complex called The Metro at Clearview is being added. Rents could range from $1,500 to $3,000 per month, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports.
  • Clearview City Center also bought the property at 4230 Veterans and is adding the popular brunch spot, The Ruby Slipper, according to its website.

What's next: The developers are figuring out what happens with Bed Bath & Beyond, which has declared bankruptcy, and then will demolish the center of the complex to create the open-air section, NOLA.com reports.

Image shows a rendering of the new entrance to Clearview City Center that features an arched entry leading to an open-air space.
Rendering: Courtesy of Greenleaf Architects

Yes, and: Target is wrapping up its own $9 million renovation, Thomas Richards, Clearview City Center managing partner, told NOLA.com.

  • The renovations for the 160,000-square-foot store include a new exterior facade, relocation of its curbside pickup space and reconfiguring the interior design and layout, reports CityBusiness.

Of note: Clearview City Center says the store is the busiest Target in the nation based on sales per square foot, but a Target spokesperson says the company doesn't share that level of data with media or property management partners.

  • Regardless, it's always slammed. The Target location is the closest one for shoppers on the east bank of New Orleans.

Zoom out: New Orleans does not have a Target store in the city limits, but there was talk of one last year in New Orleans East.

  • The three Target locations on the south shore are in Metairie, Kenner and Harvey.
Image shows a rendering of an open air space in front of the AMC theater. It includes a water feature.
Rendering: Courtesy of Greenleaf Architects

Carlie's thought bubble: Clearview has struggled to grow with a changing retail industry in recent years, made especially clear by Lakeside Shopping Center's popularity just two miles down Veterans.

  • This renovation could expand its draw far beyond Target.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More New Orleans stories

No stories could be found

New Orleanspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more