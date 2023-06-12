New renderings: Clearview mall’s $100M glow-up brings open-air layout
Metairie's Clearview City Center, the shopping center anchored by an always-busy Target, is getting a $100 million renovation.
The big picture: The development is working with Greenleaf Architects in Covington to reimagine what once was a popular indoor mall into an open-air, mixed-used center with green spaces and water features.
- The goal is to make the 35-acre property a mix of retail, dining, entertainment, medical facilities and luxury apartments.
- Sears has already been replaced by Ochsner's new "super clinic," the other anchor to the shopping center. It includes a 10-bed microhospital.
- A five-story, $55 million apartment complex called The Metro at Clearview is being added. Rents could range from $1,500 to $3,000 per month, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports.
- Clearview City Center also bought the property at 4230 Veterans and is adding the popular brunch spot, The Ruby Slipper, according to its website.
What's next: The developers are figuring out what happens with Bed Bath & Beyond, which has declared bankruptcy, and then will demolish the center of the complex to create the open-air section, NOLA.com reports.
Yes, and: Target is wrapping up its own $9 million renovation, Thomas Richards, Clearview City Center managing partner, told NOLA.com.
- The renovations for the 160,000-square-foot store include a new exterior facade, relocation of its curbside pickup space and reconfiguring the interior design and layout, reports CityBusiness.
Of note: Clearview City Center says the store is the busiest Target in the nation based on sales per square foot, but a Target spokesperson says the company doesn't share that level of data with media or property management partners.
- Regardless, it's always slammed. The Target location is the closest one for shoppers on the east bank of New Orleans.
Zoom out: New Orleans does not have a Target store in the city limits, but there was talk of one last year in New Orleans East.
- The three Target locations on the south shore are in Metairie, Kenner and Harvey.
Carlie's thought bubble: Clearview has struggled to grow with a changing retail industry in recent years, made especially clear by Lakeside Shopping Center's popularity just two miles down Veterans.
- This renovation could expand its draw far beyond Target.
