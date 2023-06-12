Clearview City Center is at the corner of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie. Rendering: Courtesy of Greenleaf Architects

Metairie's Clearview City Center, the shopping center anchored by an always-busy Target, is getting a $100 million renovation.

The big picture: The development is working with Greenleaf Architects in Covington to reimagine what once was a popular indoor mall into an open-air, mixed-used center with green spaces and water features.

The goal is to make the 35-acre property a mix of retail, dining, entertainment, medical facilities and luxury apartments.

Sears has already been replaced by Ochsner's new "super clinic," the other anchor to the shopping center. It includes a 10-bed microhospital.

A five-story, $55 million apartment complex called The Metro at Clearview is being added. Rents could range from $1,500 to $3,000 per month, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune reports.

Clearview City Center also bought the property at 4230 Veterans and is adding the popular brunch spot, The Ruby Slipper, according to its website.

What's next: The developers are figuring out what happens with Bed Bath & Beyond, which has declared bankruptcy, and then will demolish the center of the complex to create the open-air section, NOLA.com reports.

Rendering: Courtesy of Greenleaf Architects

Yes, and: Target is wrapping up its own $9 million renovation, Thomas Richards, Clearview City Center managing partner, told NOLA.com.

The renovations for the 160,000-square-foot store include a new exterior facade, relocation of its curbside pickup space and reconfiguring the interior design and layout, reports CityBusiness.

Of note: Clearview City Center says the store is the busiest Target in the nation based on sales per square foot, but a Target spokesperson says the company doesn't share that level of data with media or property management partners.

Regardless, it's always slammed. The Target location is the closest one for shoppers on the east bank of New Orleans.

Zoom out: New Orleans does not have a Target store in the city limits, but there was talk of one last year in New Orleans East.

The three Target locations on the south shore are in Metairie, Kenner and Harvey.

Rendering: Courtesy of Greenleaf Architects

Carlie's thought bubble: Clearview has struggled to grow with a changing retail industry in recent years, made especially clear by Lakeside Shopping Center's popularity just two miles down Veterans.