Try the 3 New Orleans spots on Esquire's best bars list
New Orleans landed three spots on Esquire's annual Best Bars in America list, published Thursday.
- Only San Francisco and New York have more, with five.
Why it matters: Yeah, they may have more. But we have range.
For a beer and a shot: Anna's
You can play pool here. Or pile up $7 house cocktails. Or go upstairs for something a little more higher-end, like a $12 gimlet. Or slug a Modelo and chase it with tequila and lime.
- You can be you at Anna's, a double-decker bar in an old bank building in Maringy.
Location: 2601 Royal St.
For New Orleans classics: Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons New Orleans
There's a big chandelier at the chandelier bar, which makes sense and makes for a magical welcome. The drink menu sways from modern (The Orleans Classic is described as a hybrid of several classic New Orleans dark and stirred cocktails) alongside the actual classics (Roffignacs and French 75s) alongside a couple of zero-proof options.
Location: 2 Canal St.
For wine night: The Tell Me Bar
The Tell Me Bar's website describes it as "set against the backdrop of a brutalist highwayscape," which in this case is Pontchartrain Highway. But inside and on the patio it's an open-armed place to relax, spill gossip (tell us!) and sip flavors from around the world.
- "Tell Me Bar feels like you’ve stumbled upon a groovy house party fueled by natural wine," Esquire writes.
Location: 1235 St. Thomas St.
