The Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons New Orleans. Photo: Christian Horan/Courtesy of Four Seasons

New Orleans landed three spots on Esquire's annual Best Bars in America list, published Thursday.

Only San Francisco and New York have more, with five.

Why it matters: Yeah, they may have more. But we have range.

For a beer and a shot: Anna's

You can play pool here. Or pile up $7 house cocktails. Or go upstairs for something a little more higher-end, like a $12 gimlet. Or slug a Modelo and chase it with tequila and lime.

You can be you at Anna's, a double-decker bar in an old bank building in Maringy.

Location: 2601 Royal St.

For New Orleans classics: Chandelier Bar at the Four Seasons New Orleans

There's a big chandelier at the chandelier bar, which makes sense and makes for a magical welcome. The drink menu sways from modern (The Orleans Classic is described as a hybrid of several classic New Orleans dark and stirred cocktails) alongside the actual classics (Roffignacs and French 75s) alongside a couple of zero-proof options.

Location: 2 Canal St.

For wine night: The Tell Me Bar

The Tell Me Bar's website describes it as "set against the backdrop of a brutalist highwayscape," which in this case is Pontchartrain Highway. But inside and on the patio it's an open-armed place to relax, spill gossip (tell us!) and sip flavors from around the world.

"Tell Me Bar feels like you’ve stumbled upon a groovy house party fueled by natural wine," Esquire writes.

Location: 1235 St. Thomas St.