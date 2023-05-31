21 mins ago - News

Beaux time: Louisiana's most popular names for babies born in 2022

Michael Graff
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

This will likely be no surprise to you: Parents in Louisiana are far and away more likely to name their child Beaux than other states.

  • In fact, they're 14.6 times more likely, according to an analysis of the U.S. Social Security Administration's annual report of annual report of popular baby names, released earlier this month.

State of play: Overall, the top five girls' names in Louisiana in 2022: Olivia, Amelia, Ava, Charlotte, Harper.

  • Top five boys' names in our state in 2022: Liam, Elijah, Noah, Luke, James.
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Meanwhile, the biggest gainers in our state were Theodore (Ginn-inspired?), Saylor (bon voyage?) and Magnolia (a lovely tree).

