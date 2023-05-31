Beaux time: Louisiana's most popular names for babies born in 2022

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

This will likely be no surprise to you: Parents in Louisiana are far and away more likely to name their child Beaux than other states.

In fact, they're 14.6 times more likely, according to an analysis of the U.S. Social Security Administration's annual report of annual report of popular baby names, released earlier this month.

State of play: Overall, the top five girls' names in Louisiana in 2022: Olivia, Amelia, Ava, Charlotte, Harper.

Top five boys' names in our state in 2022: Liam, Elijah, Noah, Luke, James.

Meanwhile, the biggest gainers in our state were Theodore (Ginn-inspired?), Saylor (bon voyage?) and Magnolia (a lovely tree).