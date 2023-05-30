Finding the next Z-a-i-l-a at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
New Orleans has only one past winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but she is — without question, in the humble opinion of Axios New Orleans — one of the most impressive.
- Zaila Avant-garde, from Harvey, became the competition's first African American champion in 2021 when she correctly spelled "murraya."
Driving the news: The Bee is back this week, with preliminary rounds set to start Tuesday at National Harbor in Maryland. Five competitors from Louisiana are among the 231-speller field, including:
- Nayara de Silva-Ahmed, a seventh grader from Metairie Park Country Day School in Old Metairie.
- Rishaan Reddy, a fifth grader from LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge.
Why it matters: The children, we've heard, are our future.
Zoom in: Avant-garde, now 16, has become a young New Orleans icon.
- In early May she published a book with a title that's a light through these troubling times: "It's Not Bragging If It's True: How To Be Awesome at Life." It became a New York Times bestseller on the week of May 21.
- She's also a celebrated basketball wizard who set the Guinness World Record for most bounce juggles in one minute and most basketballs dribbled simultaneously by one person (six).
- She's also done some acting, appearing in the 2022 film "Hustle."
- One national publication called her, in a bold-faced headline, "the greatest American since Abraham Lincoln," and who are we to argue?
What she's writing: Some wisdom from her book's first chapter:
- "I'm sure lots of people get great at things by hurting people, stepping on people, and thinking only about themselves. Pause and ask yourself: 'Do I really want to be that person? Is that what will make me happy in the end?'"
What's next: We'll see if the next Zaila is in this year's Bee. The preliminaries run today from 8am to 6:30pm on ION Plus, Bounce XL or spellingbee.com.
- Quarterfinals and semifinals are Wednesday.
- The finals are scheduled for 7-9pm on Thursday.
