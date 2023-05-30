A replica of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, made entirely of Lego blocks. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mardi Gras has a mini-me in Washington, D.C.

What's happening: A new exhibit, opened Saturday at the National Building Museum, is a 300-square-foot showcase of some of the world's most distinct architecture and streetscapes — made entirely of Lego blocks.

"Brick City," from U.K.-based artist Warren Elsmore, includes replicas of temples in India and Mexico, castles from medieval Japan, and the Painted Ladies houses in San Francisco.

Why it matters: The New Orleans portion is, of course, among the most vibrant. The Mardi Gras scene is rich with small details, from the smiles on the musicians playing on floats to the galleries on the French Quarter building.

What they're saying: “It’s basically your ultimate around-the-world trip in Lego models,” Elsmore told WTOP.

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Details: The exhibit will run for two years, so stop in if you find yourself in Washington between now and 2025. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids.

Of note: Legoland in California also features a mini version of the French Quarter in its Miniland USA area. It was added in 1999.