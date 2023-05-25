Wendell Pierce, Jon Batiste among notable New Orleanians to receive honorary degrees this year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Wendell Pierce was awarded an honorary degree this year from Juilliard. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

It’s traditional at any university commencement to give honorary degrees to big-name supporters and leaders in their respective fields.

We’re celebrating these notable New Orleanians who received a coveted doctorate at graduation ceremonies across the country this year.

Why it matters: These are people who've made contributions to the world beyond New Orleans, but who make our city a richer place in the process.

Wendell Pierce: The prominent actor received an honorary doctorate from Juilliard, which recognizes leaders in the arts world.

You probably know the New Orleans native from "Treme," "The Wire," "Suits," "Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan" and "Death of a Salesman" on Broadway.

Pierce received his bachelor's degree from Juilliard in 1985.

Jon Batiste: The five-time Grammy winner was the keynote speaker and recipient of an honorary degree from Loyola University.

The New Orleans native was also musical director and bandleader on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for seven years until 2022.

Quint Davis: Tulane also recognized prominent New Orleanians this year, giving an honorary degree to Davis, who’s been the "driving force" behind Jazz Fest, the university said in a release.

Davis was a Tulane student when he helped launch the first Jazz Fest in 1970. He’s still involved 53 years later.

The bottom line: Celebrity or not, we want to send a big congratulations to all New Orleans graduates (and their parents). Y’all did it.