Food Fight festival in New Orleans gets a new venue

Carlie Kollath Wells
Photo shows a large fountain in the center of Spanish Plaza. A paddlewheel in in the Mississippi River in the background.

Food Fight will be held at Spanish Plaza this year. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Food Fight, a relatively new food festival in New Orleans that happens today, has moved locations this year.

Driving the news: The event will be downtown at the base of Canal Street this time, one year after the inaugural event attracted about 2,500 people to Crescent Park in the Bywater.

  • The ticketed event is Thursday, May 25, from 6pm to 10pm at Spanish Plaza next to the Riverwalk Outlets.
  • Prices start at $85 and include food and drinks.

How it works: More than 40 chefs and mixologists will compete for food and drink awards.

  • Attendees will be able to sample unlimited dishes and cocktails.
  • The event is 21+ and has music, lounge areas and a spirit tasting tent.

Between the lines: Yeah You Right Events, which also puts on Top Taco, produces this event to benefit the PLEASE Foundation, which helps at-risk teens in the city.

