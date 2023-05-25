Food Fight will be held at Spanish Plaza this year. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Food Fight, a relatively new food festival in New Orleans that happens today, has moved locations this year.

Driving the news: The event will be downtown at the base of Canal Street this time, one year after the inaugural event attracted about 2,500 people to Crescent Park in the Bywater.

The ticketed event is Thursday, May 25, from 6pm to 10pm at Spanish Plaza next to the Riverwalk Outlets.

Prices start at $85 and include food and drinks.

How it works: More than 40 chefs and mixologists will compete for food and drink awards.

Attendees will be able to sample unlimited dishes and cocktails.

The event is 21+ and has music, lounge areas and a spirit tasting tent.

Between the lines: Yeah You Right Events, which also puts on Top Taco, produces this event to benefit the PLEASE Foundation, which helps at-risk teens in the city.