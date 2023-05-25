51 mins ago - Things to Do
Food Fight festival in New Orleans gets a new venue
Food Fight, a relatively new food festival in New Orleans that happens today, has moved locations this year.
Driving the news: The event will be downtown at the base of Canal Street this time, one year after the inaugural event attracted about 2,500 people to Crescent Park in the Bywater.
- The ticketed event is Thursday, May 25, from 6pm to 10pm at Spanish Plaza next to the Riverwalk Outlets.
- Prices start at $85 and include food and drinks.
How it works: More than 40 chefs and mixologists will compete for food and drink awards.
- Attendees will be able to sample unlimited dishes and cocktails.
- The event is 21+ and has music, lounge areas and a spirit tasting tent.
Between the lines: Yeah You Right Events, which also puts on Top Taco, produces this event to benefit the PLEASE Foundation, which helps at-risk teens in the city.
