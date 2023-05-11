New Orleans' annual hazardous waste collection day is Saturday, May 13.

Why it matters: This is your rare opportunity to safely dispose of paint, oil and other chemicals that can't go down your drain or in your trashcan. The city offers this service for free if you are resident.

How it works: The collection point is at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue and you have to have a valid driver's license or brake tag to prove you live in New Orleans.

From 8am-1pm, you can drop off:

Pesticides

Antifreeze

Drain cleaners

Bleach

Garden chemicals

Paint (latex and oil based)

Flammable liquids (lighter fluid, etc)

Muriatic acid

Paint thinner and varnish

Mercury devices

Aerosols

Grout

Pool Shock

Household cleaners

Oil and gasoline

Microwave ovens (limit 4)

Of note: Businesses and schools are not eligible to participate. Here's the list of other things that are not accepted.

Meanwhile, the city accepts recycling, tires, electronics and other nonhazardous items every Saturday. See the list.