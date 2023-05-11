How to dispose of hazardous waste in New Orleans
New Orleans' annual hazardous waste collection day is Saturday, May 13.
Why it matters: This is your rare opportunity to safely dispose of paint, oil and other chemicals that can't go down your drain or in your trashcan. The city offers this service for free if you are resident.
How it works: The collection point is at 2829 Elysian Fields Avenue and you have to have a valid driver's license or brake tag to prove you live in New Orleans.
From 8am-1pm, you can drop off:
- Pesticides
- Antifreeze
- Drain cleaners
- Bleach
- Garden chemicals
- Paint (latex and oil based)
- Flammable liquids (lighter fluid, etc)
- Muriatic acid
- Paint thinner and varnish
- Mercury devices
- Aerosols
- Grout
- Pool Shock
- Household cleaners
- Oil and gasoline
- Microwave ovens (limit 4)
Of note: Businesses and schools are not eligible to participate. Here's the list of other things that are not accepted.
Meanwhile, the city accepts recycling, tires, electronics and other nonhazardous items every Saturday. See the list.
More New Orleans stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios New Orleans.