New traffic lights coming to Louisiana
DOTD crews are changing the style of traffic lights across Louisiana. The new signals have four options instead of three: red, yellow, flashing yellow arrow and green.
Driving the news: The Federal Highway Administration in 2009 authorized the use of flashing yellow arrows. Drivers found flashing yellow arrows for left turns more understandable than the traditional yield-on-green signal, DOTD spokesman Daniel Gitlin tells Axios.
What's next: The lights are being installed at all intersections nationwide that have a protected left turn.
- New Orleans got its first updated signal in 2021, and DOTD budgeted $8 million to swap 116 traffic lights in the metro since then.
- The next phase of the project "is about to go into full swing," Gitlin says.
How to navigate: The yellow arrow means left turns are permitted but you must yield to pedestrians and oncoming traffic. Then, turn with caution.
