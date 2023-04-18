New traffic signals with flashing yellow arrows are being installed across Louisiana to meet federal standards. Illustration: DOTD

DOTD crews are changing the style of traffic lights across Louisiana. The new signals have four options instead of three: red, yellow, flashing yellow arrow and green.

Driving the news: The Federal Highway Administration in 2009 authorized the use of flashing yellow arrows. Drivers found flashing yellow arrows for left turns more understandable than the traditional yield-on-green signal, DOTD spokesman Daniel Gitlin tells Axios.

What's next: The lights are being installed at all intersections nationwide that have a protected left turn.

New Orleans got its first updated signal in 2021, and DOTD budgeted $8 million to swap 116 traffic lights in the metro since then.

The next phase of the project "is about to go into full swing," Gitlin says.

How to navigate: The yellow arrow means left turns are permitted but you must yield to pedestrians and oncoming traffic. Then, turn with caution.

Watch this explainer video.