The scallop cebiche and gem lettuces at Maty's. Photo: Sommer Brugal/Axios

On a recent visit to Maty's, my girlfriends and I simply could not stop saying, "Oh, wow." State of plate: The Midtown Miami Peruvian restaurant has already earned a number of accolades. It was recently added to Florida's growing list of Michelin Guide restaurants, and last month, chef Valerie Chang was nominated as a 2024 James Beard Awards semifinalist in the Best Chef category.

The appetizer: We started with the tortitas, or corn fritters, which come with seasonal pickles ($18).

We overlooked these at first, but our waiter told us we were wrong. He was right.

The food: We ordered the kanpachi ($24), which was light, tangy and topped with a potato chip, and the scallop cebiche ($28), which prompted a swear word upon first bite. The beautiful green sauce has a spicy kick.

The gem lettuces ($16) seem simple, but they are anything but, thanks to the healthy dose of goat gouda sprinkled on top.

The charred corn ($16) was giving macaroni and cheese in the best, most comforting way. This dish also prompted a swear word.

But the star was the dorade ($72), presented atop an aji amarillo beurre blanc sauce.

We finished off the meal with the picarones ($14).

Bottom line: Maty's is easily one of the best meals I've had in Miami. There, I said it!