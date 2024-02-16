35 mins ago - News

Maty's scallop cebiche and gem lettuces.

The scallop cebiche and gem lettuces at Maty's. Photo: Sommer Brugal/Axios

On a recent visit to Maty's, my girlfriends and I simply could not stop saying, "Oh, wow."

State of plate: The Midtown Miami Peruvian restaurant has already earned a number of accolades.

The appetizer: We started with the tortitas, or corn fritters, which come with seasonal pickles ($18).

  • We overlooked these at first, but our waiter told us we were wrong. He was right.

The food: We ordered the kanpachi ($24), which was light, tangy and topped with a potato chip, and the scallop cebiche ($28), which prompted a swear word upon first bite. The beautiful green sauce has a spicy kick.

  • The gem lettuces ($16) seem simple, but they are anything but, thanks to the healthy dose of goat gouda sprinkled on top.
  • The charred corn ($16) was giving macaroni and cheese in the best, most comforting way. This dish also prompted a swear word.

But the star was the dorade ($72), presented atop an aji amarillo beurre blanc sauce.

  • We finished off the meal with the picarones ($14).

Bottom line: Maty's is easily one of the best meals I've had in Miami. There, I said it!

  • With one cocktail and seven dishes, the meal came out to well over $200.
