DeSantis' presidential campaign cost $160 million

Gov. Ron DeSantis' failed presidential campaign and political committees spent about $160 million, according to campaign finance paperwork filed Wednesday and reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Why it matters: The amount underscores the high expectations the governor's supporters and donors had for the campaign, according to the Times.

Former President Donald Trump's campaign and super PACs spent $210 million in 2023, the Times reported.

Catch up quick: DeSantis, who launched his campaign in May, ended his bid on Jan. 21 after placing about 30 points behind Trump in the Iowa caucuses.

DeSantis endorsed Trump when he ended his campaign days before the New Hampshire primary last month.

Of note: The filings only include roughly seven months of DeSantis' bid in 2023 and omit any spending in the two weeks in January leading up to the caucuses.