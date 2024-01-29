Share on email (opens in new window)

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami doubled the MLS club's value to over $1 billion, according to Sportico.

The Herons were valued at $583 million last year before the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in South Florida.

Messi — along with his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba — took the club from last place in its conference to Leagues Cup champion.

The latest: In December, the club signed Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez — another former teammate of Messi's at Barcelona.

What's next: Before the regular season starts Feb. 21, Inter is on the road for international preseason matches.

The club plays Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia Monday at 1pm. Brazilian star Neymar won't play for the Saudi side as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Inter then plays Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, in Riyadh Feb. 1, though it's unclear if a calf injury will keep Ronaldo out.

📺 All matches are streamed on MLS Season Pass from Apple TV.