1 hour ago - News
Thanks, Messi! Inter Miami valued at $1 billion
Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami doubled the MLS club's value to over $1 billion, according to Sportico.
- The Herons were valued at $583 million last year before the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in South Florida.
- Messi — along with his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba — took the club from last place in its conference to Leagues Cup champion.
The latest: In December, the club signed Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez — another former teammate of Messi's at Barcelona.
What's next: Before the regular season starts Feb. 21, Inter is on the road for international preseason matches.
- The club plays Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia Monday at 1pm. Brazilian star Neymar won't play for the Saudi side as he recovers from a torn ACL.
- Inter then plays Cristiano Ronaldo's team, Al Nassr, in Riyadh Feb. 1, though it's unclear if a calf injury will keep Ronaldo out.
📺 All matches are streamed on MLS Season Pass from Apple TV.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.