Thanks, Messi! Inter Miami valued at $1 billion

Photo illustration of Lionel Messi in front of a black and pink art deco pattern of palm leaves.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios; Photo: Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami doubled the MLS club's value to over $1 billion, according to Sportico.

  • Messi — along with his former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba — took the club from last place in its conference to Leagues Cup champion.

The latest: In December, the club signed Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez — another former teammate of Messi's at Barcelona.

What's next: Before the regular season starts Feb. 21, Inter is on the road for international preseason matches.

📺 All matches are streamed on MLS Season Pass from Apple TV.

