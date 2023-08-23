32 mins ago - Sports
Inter seeks second championship at U.S. Open Cup
Inter Miami is two more wins from another midseason championship.
- After winning its first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup over the weekend, Inter plays in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday at 7pm against FC Cincinnati.
The intrigue: Lionel Messi will play in his sixth match in 22 days, raising questions about the superstar's workload after he just led the Leagues Cup in goals scored.
- "We said that at some point he would have to rest because of the load of minutes played," Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Monday, per ESPN.
- Major League Soccer's regular season, paused for tournament play, resumes Saturday.
How to watch: The English broadcast will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
- Telemundo and Peacock will handle the Spanish broadcast.
