32 mins ago - Sports

Inter seeks second championship at U.S. Open Cup

Martin Vassolo
Teammates hold up Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi as they celebrate after winning the Leagues Cup final football match against Nashville SC

Teammates hold up Lionel Messi as they celebrate winning the Leagues Cup final. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Inter Miami is two more wins from another midseason championship.

The intrigue: Lionel Messi will play in his sixth match in 22 days, raising questions about the superstar's workload after he just led the Leagues Cup in goals scored.

  • "We said that at some point he would have to rest because of the load of minutes played," Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Monday, per ESPN.
  • Major League Soccer's regular season, paused for tournament play, resumes Saturday.

How to watch: The English broadcast will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

  • Telemundo and Peacock will handle the Spanish broadcast.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more