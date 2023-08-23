Share on email (opens in new window)

Teammates hold up Lionel Messi as they celebrate winning the Leagues Cup final. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Inter Miami is two more wins from another midseason championship.

After winning its first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup over the weekend, Inter plays in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday at 7pm against FC Cincinnati.

The intrigue: Lionel Messi will play in his sixth match in 22 days, raising questions about the superstar's workload after he just led the Leagues Cup in goals scored.

"We said that at some point he would have to rest because of the load of minutes played," Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Monday, per ESPN.

Major League Soccer's regular season, paused for tournament play, resumes Saturday.

How to watch: The English broadcast will be on CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.