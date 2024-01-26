Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Two Miami restaurants cracked Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2024.

Fratellino in Coral Gables (No. 5) and Bunbury in downtown (No. 56) represented well for the 305.

How it works: Yelp's data team analyzed user submissions to rank its Top 100 restaurants by ratings, number of reviews and number of submissions.

State of plate: Fratellino was among Yelp's top 10 Florida restaurants in 2022 and 2023, and now this Italian joint holds a spot among the nation's top five restaurants.

Try the Ossobuco Alla Milanese, a family recipe handed down to third-generation restaurateur Beto DiCarlo from his father.

Bunbury is a favorite at Axios Miami.

The eclectic Argentine restaurant and wine bar landed at No. 77 in Yelp's nationwide list last year.

The Brie "Crocante" is a must-try. The live music is a plus.

What else: Our northern neighbors from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton also got some praise from Yelp.

Amy's French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach. No. 34.

How Ya Dough'n, Boca Raton. No. 70.

Bulegreen Cafe Yard, Oakland Park. No. 73.

Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale. No. 86.

KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar, Fort Lauderdale. No. 97.

😋 Go deeper: Miami is home to 12 Michelin-starred restaurants.