Two Miami restaurants among Yelp's Top 100 in U.S.

The Brie "Crocante" from Bunbury.

The Brie "Crocante" from Bunbury. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Two Miami restaurants cracked Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2024.

  • Fratellino in Coral Gables (No. 5) and Bunbury in downtown (No. 56) represented well for the 305.

How it works: Yelp's data team analyzed user submissions to rank its Top 100 restaurants by ratings, number of reviews and number of submissions.

State of plate: Fratellino was among Yelp's top 10 Florida restaurants in 2022 and 2023, and now this Italian joint holds a spot among the nation's top five restaurants.

  • Try the Ossobuco Alla Milanese, a family recipe handed down to third-generation restaurateur Beto DiCarlo from his father.

Bunbury is a favorite at Axios Miami.

What else: Our northern neighbors from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton also got some praise from Yelp.

  • Amy's French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach. No. 34.
  • How Ya Dough'n, Boca Raton. No. 70.
  • Bulegreen Cafe Yard, Oakland Park. No. 73.
  • Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale. No. 86.
  • KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar, Fort Lauderdale. No. 97.

😋 Go deeper: Miami is home to 12 Michelin-starred restaurants.

