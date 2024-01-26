46 mins ago - News
Two Miami restaurants among Yelp's Top 100 in U.S.
Two Miami restaurants cracked Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2024.
- Fratellino in Coral Gables (No. 5) and Bunbury in downtown (No. 56) represented well for the 305.
How it works: Yelp's data team analyzed user submissions to rank its Top 100 restaurants by ratings, number of reviews and number of submissions.
State of plate: Fratellino was among Yelp's top 10 Florida restaurants in 2022 and 2023, and now this Italian joint holds a spot among the nation's top five restaurants.
- Try the Ossobuco Alla Milanese, a family recipe handed down to third-generation restaurateur Beto DiCarlo from his father.
Bunbury is a favorite at Axios Miami.
- The eclectic Argentine restaurant and wine bar landed at No. 77 in Yelp's nationwide list last year.
- The Brie "Crocante" is a must-try. The live music is a plus.
What else: Our northern neighbors from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton also got some praise from Yelp.
- Amy's French Bakery & Bistro, Pompano Beach. No. 34.
- How Ya Dough'n, Boca Raton. No. 70.
- Bulegreen Cafe Yard, Oakland Park. No. 73.
- Twice Removed, Fort Lauderdale. No. 86.
- KUBO Asian Fusion & Bar, Fort Lauderdale. No. 97.
😋 Go deeper: Miami is home to 12 Michelin-starred restaurants.
