Bite Club: Bunbury lives up to the hype

Martin Vassolo

Prosciutto, mushroom and brie empanada. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

👋 Martin here! I love Argentinian food, and Bunbury has been getting a lot of buzz, so I had to check it out for lunch.

The vibes: You're escorted through a trapdoor in a bookshelf into a dining room filled with natural light and eye candy.

Breaded brie served with tomato slices.
The brie was the bomb. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

The food: I had the Brie "Crocante" ($23): warm brie breaded with almonds, served with fig vinaigrette and salad.

  • Their empanadas are flaky and juicy. Go for the "Bunbury" prosciutto mushrooms brie or braised lamb ($6.50 each).
  • The milanesitas de "peceto" ($29 if you go Napolitana) is also great with a side of mashed potatoes.

The bottom line: I didn't spring for the Argentinean-style steak options ($39 to $74), but I'll be back soon. Just looking at the menu makes my mouth water.

If you go: Bunbury is open 11am–11pm Tuesday and Wednesday; 11am–11:30pm Thursday and Friday; 10:30am–11:30pm Saturday; and for Sunday brunch 10:30am–4pm at 55 NE 14th St.

