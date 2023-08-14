Bite Club: Bunbury lives up to the hype
👋 Martin here! I love Argentinian food, and Bunbury has been getting a lot of buzz, so I had to check it out for lunch.
The vibes: You're escorted through a trapdoor in a bookshelf into a dining room filled with natural light and eye candy.
- Empty wine bottles stacked nearly floor to ceiling provide a moody, stained-glass effect.
- An excerpt from "The Importance of Being Earnest," from which Bunbury gets its name, is scrawled on a large chalkboard.
The food: I had the Brie "Crocante" ($23): warm brie breaded with almonds, served with fig vinaigrette and salad.
- Their empanadas are flaky and juicy. Go for the "Bunbury" prosciutto mushrooms brie or braised lamb ($6.50 each).
- The milanesitas de "peceto" ($29 if you go Napolitana) is also great with a side of mashed potatoes.
The bottom line: I didn't spring for the Argentinean-style steak options ($39 to $74), but I'll be back soon. Just looking at the menu makes my mouth water.
- I'd love to catch their live music for dinner.
If you go: Bunbury is open 11am–11pm Tuesday and Wednesday; 11am–11:30pm Thursday and Friday; 10:30am–11:30pm Saturday; and for Sunday brunch 10:30am–4pm at 55 NE 14th St.
