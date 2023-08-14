Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Martin here! I love Argentinian food, and Bunbury has been getting a lot of buzz, so I had to check it out for lunch.

The vibes: You're escorted through a trapdoor in a bookshelf into a dining room filled with natural light and eye candy.

Empty wine bottles stacked nearly floor to ceiling provide a moody, stained-glass effect.

An excerpt from "The Importance of Being Earnest," from which Bunbury gets its name, is scrawled on a large chalkboard.

The brie was the bomb. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

The food: I had the Brie "Crocante" ($23): warm brie breaded with almonds, served with fig vinaigrette and salad.

Their empanadas are flaky and juicy. Go for the "Bunbury" prosciutto mushrooms brie or braised lamb ($6.50 each).

The milanesitas de "peceto" ($29 if you go Napolitana) is also great with a side of mashed potatoes.

The bottom line: I didn't spring for the Argentinean-style steak options ($39 to $74), but I'll be back soon. Just looking at the menu makes my mouth water.

I'd love to catch their live music for dinner.

If you go: Bunbury is open 11am–11pm Tuesday and Wednesday; 11am–11:30pm Thursday and Friday; 10:30am–11:30pm Saturday; and for Sunday brunch 10:30am–4pm at 55 NE 14th St.