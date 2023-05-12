Starry night: Miami restaurants honored with Michelin stars
Our food scene was honored Thursday night, as 12 local restaurants received Michelin stars — including one for the first time — during the international restaurant guide's ceremony at LoanDepot Park.
Why it matters: Making it into the Michelin Guide is the pinnacle of success in the industry, one that can make a restaurant famous around the world.
- This is just the second year that the Michelin Guide rated restaurants in Florida; 11 Miami eateries received stars last year (one more was added Thursday.)
- Prior to the announcement, chefs at those restaurants were stressed about potentially losing their stars as the guide re-evaluates its winners each year, the Miami Herald reported.
Here's who was honored:
- Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt (received first star)
- L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami (2 stars)
- Ariete (1 star)
- Boia de (1 star)
- Cote Miami (1 star)
- The Den at Azabu Miami (1 star)
- Elcielo Miami (1 star)
- Hiden (1 star)
- Le Jardinier Miami (1 star)
- Los Félix (1 star)
- Stubborn Seed (1 star)
- The Surf Club Restaurant (1 star)
Of note: The Guide recognized two new restaurants — Jaguar Sun and Rosie's — in its Bib Gourmand category for spots that offer more budget-friendly options.
- Jaguar Sun also won the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award.
💭 Martin's thought bubble: I've devoured meals at both Stubborn Seed and Los Félix, and it's so cool for Miami to get this recognition.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.