Starry night: Miami restaurants honored with Michelin stars

Martin Vassolo
A plate of food at Tambourine Room in Miami Beach.

A dish at Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt. Photo: Courtesy of Michael Pissari

Our food scene was honored Thursday night, as 12 local restaurants received Michelin stars — including one for the first time — during the international restaurant guide's ceremony at LoanDepot Park.

Why it matters: Making it into the Michelin Guide is the pinnacle of success in the industry, one that can make a restaurant famous around the world.

Here's who was honored:

Of note: The Guide recognized two new restaurants — Jaguar Sun and Rosie's — in its Bib Gourmand category for spots that offer more budget-friendly options.

  • Jaguar Sun also won the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: I've devoured meals at both Stubborn Seed and Los Félix, and it's so cool for Miami to get this recognition.

