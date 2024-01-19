Share on email (opens in new window)

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the Emmy Awards Jan. 15. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

🔱 Jason Momoa will be promoting his vodka brand at Total Wine from 2pm–4pm Friday.

🎤 Rapper G-Eazy performs at E11EVEN Friday night.

Tickets start at $40.

🍻 Magic 13 Brewing Co. celebrates its one-year anniversary Saturday with bands, food and axe throwing.

🍹 The Coconut Grove Rum Festival is Saturday in Regatta Grove.

Free entry, but a "rum experience pass" is $90.

🍋 The first annual Vivo! Margarita Fest! is Saturday at the Dolphin Mall with cocktails and a mariachi band.

Tickets start at $20.

😆 Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler visit Seminole Hard Rock on their Restless Leg Tour Sunday.