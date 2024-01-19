22 mins ago - News
Things to do this weekend in Miami
🔱 Jason Momoa will be promoting his vodka brand at Total Wine from 2pm–4pm Friday.
- Free.
🎤 Rapper G-Eazy performs at E11EVEN Friday night.
- Tickets start at $40.
🍻 Magic 13 Brewing Co. celebrates its one-year anniversary Saturday with bands, food and axe throwing.
🍹 The Coconut Grove Rum Festival is Saturday in Regatta Grove.
- Free entry, but a "rum experience pass" is $90.
🍋 The first annual Vivo! Margarita Fest! is Saturday at the Dolphin Mall with cocktails and a mariachi band.
- Tickets start at $20.
😆 Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler visit Seminole Hard Rock on their Restless Leg Tour Sunday.
- Tickets start at $165.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.