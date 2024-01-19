22 mins ago - News

Things to do this weekend in Miami

🔱 Jason Momoa will be promoting his vodka brand at Total Wine from 2pm–4pm Friday.

🎤 Rapper G-Eazy performs at E11EVEN Friday night.

🍻 Magic 13 Brewing Co. celebrates its one-year anniversary Saturday with bands, food and axe throwing.

🍹 The Coconut Grove Rum Festival is Saturday in Regatta Grove.

🍋 The first annual Vivo! Margarita Fest! is Saturday at the Dolphin Mall with cocktails and a mariachi band.

😆 Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler visit Seminole Hard Rock on their Restless Leg Tour Sunday.

