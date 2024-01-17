44 mins ago - News

Jason Momoa is coming to South Florida. Here's where to meet him

headshot
Two men embrace and hold up bottles of liquor in a celebratory pose

Blaine Halvorson and Jason Momoa. Image courtesy of Meili Vodka.

Even Jason Momoa has a side hustle: vodka entrepreneur.

What's happening: The actor, known for turns in "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," developed Meili Vodka with business partner Blaine Halvorson, known for success in the clothing biz.

Details: The pair are visiting South Florida liquor stores this week to take photos with fans and sign bottles of Meili:

If you go: It's free.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more