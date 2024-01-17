Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Even Jason Momoa has a side hustle: vodka entrepreneur.

What's happening: The actor, known for turns in "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," developed Meili Vodka with business partner Blaine Halvorson, known for success in the clothing biz.

Details: The pair are visiting South Florida liquor stores this week to take photos with fans and sign bottles of Meili:

Thursday: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, 3355 N Federal Hwy., Oakland Park; 1 to 3pm.

Friday: Total Wine & More, 2750 Southwest 27th Terrace #201 Miami,; 2 to 4 pm.

If you go: It's free.