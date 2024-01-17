44 mins ago - News
Jason Momoa is coming to South Florida. Here's where to meet him
Even Jason Momoa has a side hustle: vodka entrepreneur.
What's happening: The actor, known for turns in "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," developed Meili Vodka with business partner Blaine Halvorson, known for success in the clothing biz.
Details: The pair are visiting South Florida liquor stores this week to take photos with fans and sign bottles of Meili:
- Thursday: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, 3355 N Federal Hwy., Oakland Park; 1 to 3pm.
- Friday: Total Wine & More, 2750 Southwest 27th Terrace #201 Miami,; 2 to 4 pm.
If you go: It's free.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.