Miami-Dade produces just half of the food residents need
Miami-Dade is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables, but it still only produces about half of plant-based calories that its residents need.
- That's according to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder and The Plotline, a nonprofit food climate initiative.
Why it matters: The U.S. depends on just over 5% of counties to produce half the crops consumers eat.
- Climate change and associated heat waves, droughts and wildfires can have an impact on food supply.
What they're saying: Miami-Dade has a particularly high "production of peppers, sweet corn and carrots when compared to other counties across the U.S.," Cameron Kruse, a scientist/storyteller who worked on the project, tells Axios.
- "However, Miami-Dade only produces about half of the calories for plant based foods demanded by its residents. In particular, people in Miami-Dade rely on grain from a number of disparate locations in the U.S.," Kruse says.
By the numbers: Miami-Dade County produces some $838 million of agricultural products, according to 2017 data.
- The food that is produced in Miami-Dade — mostly grains and veggies —is primarily consumed here.
The big picture: Across the U.S., the food system is "brittle and centralized" and could be disrupted, Kruse adds.
- "The key solution is diversifying our food systems and supporting farmers using more climate-friendly agricultural practices."
Meanwhile: The team's interactive map shows the top five source counties for Miami-Dade's plant-based food are: nearby Broward, Ramsey in North Dakota, Madison in Tennessee, Lawrence in Missouri and St. Lucie near Fort Pierce.
- The research also reveals that much of our food flows through Port Everglades in Broward.
