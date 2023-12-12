Miami lags behind other Florida cities in electric vehicle driving
Miami-Dade County saw an estimated 236 electric vehicle (EV) miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023, less than other South Florida counties and far behind Tampa and Orlando.
- That's compared with Marin County, California, which took the crown among large U.S. counties at 1,942, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.
- St. Johns County, which includes St. Augustine, topped Florida counties at 637 miles per 1,000 residents, with Palm Beach, Martin and Broward counties all in the state's top six.
- Miami-Dade — 19th of Florida's 67 counties in EV driving — had 16,770 overall miles driven per 1,000 residents during the typical weekday.
- Tampa's Hillsborough County and Orlando's Orange had 293 and 341 EV miles per 1,000, respectively.
How it works: The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.
The big picture: Much of the country's electric vehicle use is concentrated in the "four corners" of California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast.
- Two glaring exceptions? Colorado and Hawai'i'.
Between the lines: The areas with the most EV activity are generally those with better-developed charging infrastructure, as well as higher-income households that can more easily afford the electric car premium.
The big picture: Electric car sales are booming, but remain short of automakers' hopes and dreams as some potential buyers continue to be skeptical about their range, performance and cost.
- Several major automakers, including Ford, General Motors and others, are recalibrating their electric car ambitions after lower-than-expected sales.
- Car dealers, meanwhile, are kvetching about unsold EVs piling up in their lots, as Axios' Joann Muller reports.
Yes, but: Used EV prices are dropping fast.
Plus: Automakers are doubling down on their investments in charging infrastructure to help solve the range anxiety issue.
The bottom line: The story this map ultimately tells? The electric car revolution is happening — it's just unevenly distributed.
