Miami lags behind other Florida cities in electric vehicle driving

Data: Replica; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Miami-Dade County saw an estimated 236 electric vehicle (EV) miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023, less than other South Florida counties and far behind Tampa and Orlando.

That's compared with Marin County, California, which took the crown among large U.S. counties at 1,942, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

St. Johns County, which includes St. Augustine, topped Florida counties at 637 miles per 1,000 residents, with Palm Beach, Martin and Broward counties all in the state's top six.

Miami-Dade — 19th of Florida's 67 counties in EV driving — had 16,770 overall miles driven per 1,000 residents during the typical weekday.

Tampa's Hillsborough County and Orlando's Orange had 293 and 341 EV miles per 1,000, respectively.

How it works: The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.

The big picture: Much of the country's electric vehicle use is concentrated in the "four corners" of California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast and the Southeast.

Two glaring exceptions? Colorado and Hawai'i'.

Between the lines: The areas with the most EV activity are generally those with better-developed charging infrastructure, as well as higher-income households that can more easily afford the electric car premium.

The big picture: Electric car sales are booming, but remain short of automakers' hopes and dreams as some potential buyers continue to be skeptical about their range, performance and cost.

Several major automakers, including Ford, General Motors and others, are recalibrating their electric car ambitions after lower-than-expected sales.

Car dealers, meanwhile, are kvetching about unsold EVs piling up in their lots, as Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Yes, but: Used EV prices are dropping fast.

Plus: Automakers are doubling down on their investments in charging infrastructure to help solve the range anxiety issue.

The bottom line: The story this map ultimately tells? The electric car revolution is happening — it's just unevenly distributed.