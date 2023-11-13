Nov 13, 2023 - News

College football programs are crossing state lines to recruit

Data: cfbstats; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios
Southern schools that won the past eight College Football Playoff National Championships have historically relied on in-state talent.

What's happening: But an Axios analysis of recruiting data shows that, across the country, college football programs are increasingly recruiting from out of state, Axios' Simran Parwani reports.

Why it matters: With the changing transfer portal system and the emergence of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, college football programs are pressured to recruit and retain the best players regardless of geography.

  • Our graphic illustrates where Florida teams pull players.

Of note: Here are the remaining schedules for our state's Power Five conference schools: University of Miami, University of Florida, Florida State and University of Central Florida.

  • UF and FSU face off the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. Watch with some leftovers!
