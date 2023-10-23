E11even co-founder Marc Roberts envisions Vegas-style district in Miami

"In three years, nobody's going to recognize Park West. It will be known as District 11," says Marc Roberts, owner of Miami's famous E11even nightclub at 29 NE 11th Street.

What's happening: Roberts and partners are currently developing three towers in the neighborhood with partners, which will be surrounded by a Las Vegas-style entertainment district.

The first tower, E11even Hotel & Residences, will include a five-star hotel with restaurants, a day club, Vegas-style pool parties and a rooftop lounge — "like a casino without a casino," Roberts says.

The second tower, E11EVEN Residences Beyond, will be condos. Roberts also intends to put a cannabis dispensary on the bottom floor.

The third tower, West Eleventh Residences, will include studio and one-bedroom units that can be rented through Airbnb.

Why it matters: Roberts says his development will be the catalyst that connects and brings vibrancy to downtown Miami.

Along with partners, he also owns several more adjacent acres that could be developed.

Catch up quick: Roberts tells Axios that after his early career growing sports management companies, he moved to Florida for its lack of income tax and settled in South Beach.

He began buying pre-construction condos for 10% down, which appreciated in value so fast that they'd be worth more by the time of closing. Then he began doing condo conversions with partners.

In 2003, he joined developer Art Falcone to begin assembling land for what would become Miami Worldcenter, the massive mixed-use development still taking shape downtown.

He also assembled land in neighboring Park West with developer Michael Simkins and bought E11even nightclub. His son worked with influencer Jake Paul — "Jake's like a son to me," Roberts says — and athletes and influencers began popularizing the club.

What they're saying: "Now, people just know my club," Roberts says. "They have no idea what's coming."

The land he assembled for the new District E11even went undeveloped for decades because cargo trucks constantly rumbled through it between I-95 and the port.

The building of the tunnel to Port Miami put traffic underground, and a homeless shelter's move to Overtown left him with "the best land … right in the middle of everything," he says.

It is centrally located to the Brightline train station, the Kaseya Center, Space nightclub, Miami Worldcenter and a major new bridge that's under construction.

What's next: "We're going to turn 11th Street into the most famous street in the world," he says.