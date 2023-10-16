1 hour ago - Things to Do
Best places to work remote in Miami, according to locals
We recently asked our readers where they like to work remotely, and they came through with plenty of stellar suggestions. Thanks, readers!
- Aventura Mall is great, thanks to its free WiFi and expansive food court, says Ron R. Plus, you can get up and walk for two miles in air conditioning!
- Bebito's at Flamingo Point in Miami Beach has coffee that's "on point," nooks for working without disruption and a Pura Vida opening next-door, Sam B. says.
- Caffè Umbria in Miami Beach reminds reader Marusya G. of Blue Bottle Coffee in Palo Alto. She also likes Editor Pizza on the beach.
- Further south, she says, the Starbucks at 2501 SW 87th Ave. is usually empty, clean and friendly!
- Imperial Moto and The Citadel are great places to get some work done in Little Haiti before noon, says James S.
- He also recommends Surry Hills, a new Australia-inspired coffee shop in Little River with lots of space.
- Life Time Living at Gables Station has a modern, large coworking space for residents, plus Graziano's and Trader Joe's onsite, according to Dave.
- Quest Workspaces is a coworking spot with locations throughout South Florida that offers day passes, Francesca tells us.
- Venture X, a coworking space in Palmetto Bay that also has events, was recommended by JP.
