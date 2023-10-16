1 hour ago - Things to Do

Best places to work remote in Miami, according to locals

Deirdra Funcheon
Manny, working remotely

Axios Miami mascot Manny works remotely from his home office. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

We recently asked our readers where they like to work remotely, and they came through with plenty of stellar suggestions. Thanks, readers!

  • Aventura Mall is great, thanks to its free WiFi and expansive food court, says Ron R. Plus, you can get up and walk for two miles in air conditioning!
  • Bebito's at Flamingo Point in Miami Beach has coffee that's "on point," nooks for working without disruption and a Pura Vida opening next-door, Sam B. says.
  • Caffè Umbria in Miami Beach reminds reader Marusya G. of Blue Bottle Coffee in Palo Alto. She also likes Editor Pizza on the beach.
    • Further south, she says, the Starbucks at 2501 SW 87th Ave. is usually empty, clean and friendly!
  • Imperial Moto and The Citadel are great places to get some work done in Little Haiti before noon, says James S.
    • He also recommends Surry Hills, a new Australia-inspired coffee shop in Little River with lots of space.
  • Life Time Living at Gables Station has a modern, large coworking space for residents, plus Graziano's and Trader Joe's onsite, according to Dave.
  • Quest Workspaces is a coworking spot with locations throughout South Florida that offers day passes, Francesca tells us.
  • Venture X, a coworking space in Palmetto Bay that also has events, was recommended by JP.
