Horticulturists, filmmakers and climate workers wanted
Urban Paradise Guild (UPG), a local nonprofit combating the climate crisis, aims to create an "elite and specialized" force of leaders through its new Climate Apprentices program.
What's happening: UPG is looking for permaculturists, educators, filmmakers and other specialties to fill paid positions funded through AmeriCorps.
- Trainees will plant trees, build butterfly gardens, grow food, lead volunteers and more.
What they're saying: "By empowering emerging local leaders, we are nurturing a generation of leaders who can implement innovative solutions, drive community engagement and contribute to Miami's sustainability goals," UPG executive director Jackeline Bonilla said in a statement.
Details: The commitment is 30 hours a week for 10 months, with a $1,725 monthly stipend.
- At the end of their service, apprentices also get an education award of almost $5,000.
- Full details and applications here.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.