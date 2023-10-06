Share on email (opens in new window)

Urban Paradise Guild (UPG), a local nonprofit combating the climate crisis, aims to create an "elite and specialized" force of leaders through its new Climate Apprentices program.

What's happening: UPG is looking for permaculturists, educators, filmmakers and other specialties to fill paid positions funded through AmeriCorps.

Trainees will plant trees, build butterfly gardens, grow food, lead volunteers and more.

What they're saying: "By empowering emerging local leaders, we are nurturing a generation of leaders who can implement innovative solutions, drive community engagement and contribute to Miami's sustainability goals," UPG executive director Jackeline Bonilla said in a statement.

Details: The commitment is 30 hours a week for 10 months, with a $1,725 monthly stipend.