Horticulturists, filmmakers and climate workers wanted

Climate apprentices will preserve natural ecosystems. Photo: Courtesy of Urban Paradise Guild

Urban Paradise Guild (UPG), a local nonprofit combating the climate crisis, aims to create an "elite and specialized" force of leaders through its new Climate Apprentices program.

What's happening: UPG is looking for permaculturists, educators, filmmakers and other specialties to fill paid positions funded through AmeriCorps.

  • Trainees will plant trees, build butterfly gardens, grow food, lead volunteers and more.

What they're saying: "By empowering emerging local leaders, we are nurturing a generation of leaders who can implement innovative solutions, drive community engagement and contribute to Miami's sustainability goals," UPG executive director Jackeline Bonilla said in a statement.

Details: The commitment is 30 hours a week for 10 months, with a $1,725 monthly stipend.

  • At the end of their service, apprentices also get an education award of almost $5,000.
  • Full details and applications here.
