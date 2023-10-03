One week after conga-dancing through a 50-point win over the Broncos, the Dolphins were humbled Sunday by a Bills team wanting to prove it still has a hold on the AFC East.

Both teams are now 3–1 and tied for first place in the division.

Why it matters: Miami, which lost 48–20, now faces serious questions about its defense — along with injury concerns on its offensive line.

What happened: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense let Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen finish with a perfect passer rating and four touchdowns.

Fangio was questioned for leaving second-year cornerback Kader Kohou on wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who exploded for three touchdowns, despite All-Pro team captain Xavien Howard saying afterward he wanted the matchup for himself.

Running back Raheem Mostert fumbled twice after fumbling just seven times in his career up to that point.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa couldn't replicate his four-touchdown performance from a week ago, throwing for one score and one interception. He's now 0–4 at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.

Between the lines: Starting center Connor Williams was out on Sunday, and Miami also lost Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead to a knee injury in the second quarter.

Armstead, a key contributor who missed Miami's first two games with a leg injury, has already been ruled out for Week 5.

What we're watching: Miami's next two games against the Giants and Panthers should be very winnable. Two wins would put the team at 5–1 heading into a tough Oct. 22 matchup against the Eagles.

What's next: The Fins return to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Giants at 1pm Sunday.