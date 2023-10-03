60 mins ago - Sports

Tuesday Takeaways: Dolphins fall to 3–1

Martin Vassolo
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Bills quarterback Josh Allen embrace after their game. Photo: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

One week after conga-dancing through a 50-point win over the Broncos, the Dolphins were humbled Sunday by a Bills team wanting to prove it still has a hold on the AFC East.

  • Both teams are now 3–1 and tied for first place in the division.

Why it matters: Miami, which lost 48–20, now faces serious questions about its defense — along with injury concerns on its offensive line.

What happened: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense let Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen finish with a perfect passer rating and four touchdowns.

Between the lines: Starting center Connor Williams was out on Sunday, and Miami also lost Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead to a knee injury in the second quarter.

What we're watching: Miami's next two games against the Giants and Panthers should be very winnable. Two wins would put the team at 5–1 heading into a tough Oct. 22 matchup against the Eagles.

What's next: The Fins return to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Giants at 1pm Sunday.

