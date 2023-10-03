Tuesday Takeaways: Dolphins fall to 3–1
One week after conga-dancing through a 50-point win over the Broncos, the Dolphins were humbled Sunday by a Bills team wanting to prove it still has a hold on the AFC East.
- Both teams are now 3–1 and tied for first place in the division.
Why it matters: Miami, which lost 48–20, now faces serious questions about its defense — along with injury concerns on its offensive line.
What happened: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense let Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen finish with a perfect passer rating and four touchdowns.
- Fangio was questioned for leaving second-year cornerback Kader Kohou on wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who exploded for three touchdowns, despite All-Pro team captain Xavien Howard saying afterward he wanted the matchup for himself.
- Running back Raheem Mostert fumbled twice after fumbling just seven times in his career up to that point.
- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa couldn't replicate his four-touchdown performance from a week ago, throwing for one score and one interception. He's now 0–4 at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium.
Between the lines: Starting center Connor Williams was out on Sunday, and Miami also lost Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead to a knee injury in the second quarter.
- Armstead, a key contributor who missed Miami's first two games with a leg injury, has already been ruled out for Week 5.
What we're watching: Miami's next two games against the Giants and Panthers should be very winnable. Two wins would put the team at 5–1 heading into a tough Oct. 22 matchup against the Eagles.
What's next: The Fins return to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Giants at 1pm Sunday.
