2 hours ago - Sports
Tuesday Takeaways: Dolphins' historic win
The hype is real: The Dolphins not only have the best offense in the NFL, but are serious Super Bowl contenders.
Catch up fast: The Fins (3–0) put up basketball numbers on Sunday, scoring 70 points and blowing out the Broncos by 50.
- Miami, which scored the most points in any NFL game since 1966, could've broken the all-time single-game record of 72 points with a late-game field goal — but showed mercy and knelt it.
The intrigue: Fans at Hard Rock Stadium, cheering for the Fins to break the scoring record, booed when coach Mike McDaniel instead closed the game out.
- "It felt like chasing points and chasing a record, that's not what we came to the game to do," he told reporters after the game.
By the numbers: Miami scored 10 touchdowns, eight of them by running backs.
- Miami broke several franchise and NFL records, including becoming the first team to score both five rushing and five passing TDs in a single game.
- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had more TDs than incompletions (four vs. three) and was pulled in the fourth quarter after finishing 23–26 for 309 yards.
Who's next: The Dolphins now travel to Buffalo for a rematch against the 2–1 Bills, who ended Miami's season last year in the AFC wild-card game.
- Tagovailoa, who missed that game with a concussion, has a chance to prove that Miami is the best team in the AFC East despite preseason odds favoring Buffalo.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.