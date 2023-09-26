2 hours ago - Sports

Tuesday Takeaways: Dolphins' historic win

Martin Vassolo
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa celebrates with coach Mike McDaniel.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa laughs with head coach Mike McDaniel during Sunday's historic blowout win. Photo: John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The hype is real: The Dolphins not only have the best offense in the NFL, but are serious Super Bowl contenders.

Catch up fast: The Fins (3–0) put up basketball numbers on Sunday, scoring 70 points and blowing out the Broncos by 50.

  • Miami, which scored the most points in any NFL game since 1966, could've broken the all-time single-game record of 72 points with a late-game field goal — but showed mercy and knelt it.

The intrigue: Fans at Hard Rock Stadium, cheering for the Fins to break the scoring record, booed when coach Mike McDaniel instead closed the game out.

  • "It felt like chasing points and chasing a record, that's not what we came to the game to do," he told reporters after the game.

By the numbers: Miami scored 10 touchdowns, eight of them by running backs.

  • Miami broke several franchise and NFL records, including becoming the first team to score both five rushing and five passing TDs in a single game.
  • Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had more TDs than incompletions (four vs. three) and was pulled in the fourth quarter after finishing 23–26 for 309 yards.

Who's next: The Dolphins now travel to Buffalo for a rematch against the 2–1 Bills, who ended Miami's season last year in the AFC wild-card game.

  • Tagovailoa, who missed that game with a concussion, has a chance to prove that Miami is the best team in the AFC East despite preseason odds favoring Buffalo.
