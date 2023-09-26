Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa laughs with head coach Mike McDaniel during Sunday's historic blowout win. Photo: John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The hype is real: The Dolphins not only have the best offense in the NFL, but are serious Super Bowl contenders.

Catch up fast: The Fins (3–0) put up basketball numbers on Sunday, scoring 70 points and blowing out the Broncos by 50.

Miami, which scored the most points in any NFL game since 1966, could've broken the all-time single-game record of 72 points with a late-game field goal — but showed mercy and knelt it.

The intrigue: Fans at Hard Rock Stadium, cheering for the Fins to break the scoring record, booed when coach Mike McDaniel instead closed the game out.

"It felt like chasing points and chasing a record, that's not what we came to the game to do," he told reporters after the game.

By the numbers: Miami scored 10 touchdowns, eight of them by running backs.

Miami broke several franchise and NFL records, including becoming the first team to score both five rushing and five passing TDs in a single game.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had more TDs than incompletions (four vs. three) and was pulled in the fourth quarter after finishing 23–26 for 309 yards.

Who's next: The Dolphins now travel to Buffalo for a rematch against the 2–1 Bills, who ended Miami's season last year in the AFC wild-card game.