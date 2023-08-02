Dolphins enter season with high hopes, injury concerns
After floundering for years, the Dolphins are riding the wave back to the top of the NFL.
Driving the news: Miami enters the 2023–24 season with the ninth best Super Bowl odds in the NFL after making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.
- But as we enter the thick of training camp, questions remain about star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's durability after he suffered two concussions and missed the final three games of the season last year.
Why it matters: The Dolphins still nearly knocked off the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs with a third-string rookie filling in for the injured Tagovailoa — and the team has only built on its momentum since then.
Catch up fast: Miami made defensive mastermind Vic Fangio the highest paid coordinator in the NFL during the offseason. He should turn around a unit that struggled mightily last season.
- The team also traded for three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, though he injured his knee during training camp and is expected to be out until December (Miami has since signed veteran corner Eli Apple).
- And the Dolphins have not ruled out pursuing free agent running back Dalvin Cook.
The hope: If healthy, Tagovailoa can light up the NFL by throwing to wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, arguably the league's best receiving duo.
- Tagovailoa, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection last season, led the NFL in passer rating and went 8–4 in games he started.
- He has trained in jiu jitsu this offseason to learn how to safely fall and help reduce head injuries.
