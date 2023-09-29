1 hour ago - Sports

Hard Rock Stadium gets unfavorable walkability rankings

Martin Vassolo
Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios
The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, but their stadium has been getting some shade.

Driving the news: Hard Rock Stadium was ranked No. 28 out of 30 NFL stadiums in a very unscientific poll from 30 NFL reporters at The Athletic.

  • Each reporter gave their top five and bottom five stadiums, and Hard Rock was in the bottom five of half the reporters' lists.

Yes, but: Miami New Times' Ryan Yousefi clapped back pretty epically, pointing out that the NFL seems to love our stadium — the Super Bowl has been held at Hard Rock six times.

Meanwhile, WalkScore, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods, ranked Hard Rock among the bottom in the league for its walkability, Axios' Maxwell Millington reports.

  • The Miami Gardens stadium came in at No. 22.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes, awarding points based on the distance to amenities in each category.

  • It also analyzes population density and road metrics, such as block length and intersection density.
  • A good Walk Score — above 69 — reflects how easy it is to walk to the location and use public transportation.

The bottom line: If only our public transportation moved as quickly as Tyreek Hill does.

  • The Dolphins aren't playing at home this week, as they take on the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday at 1pm.
  • Your next chance to test out Hard Rock Stadium's walkability is Oct. 8 against the Giants.
