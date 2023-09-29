Hard Rock Stadium gets unfavorable walkability rankings

Data: Walk Score; Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios

The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, but their stadium has been getting some shade.

Driving the news: Hard Rock Stadium was ranked No. 28 out of 30 NFL stadiums in a very unscientific poll from 30 NFL reporters at The Athletic.

Each reporter gave their top five and bottom five stadiums, and Hard Rock was in the bottom five of half the reporters' lists.

Yes, but: Miami New Times' Ryan Yousefi clapped back pretty epically, pointing out that the NFL seems to love our stadium — the Super Bowl has been held at Hard Rock six times.

Meanwhile, WalkScore, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods, ranked Hard Rock among the bottom in the league for its walkability, Axios' Maxwell Millington reports.

The Miami Gardens stadium came in at No. 22.

How it works: Walk Score measures hundreds of walking routes, awarding points based on the distance to amenities in each category.

It also analyzes population density and road metrics, such as block length and intersection density.

A good Walk Score — above 69 — reflects how easy it is to walk to the location and use public transportation.

The bottom line: If only our public transportation moved as quickly as Tyreek Hill does.