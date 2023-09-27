1 hour ago - Sports
Tua Tagovailoa to partner with Perry Ellis on clothing line
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa inked a multiyear deal to serve as a global ambassador for Perry Ellis International.
What's happening: A clothing collaboration, Tua X Perry Ellis, is set to debut next summer.
- Designs will be inspired by Tua's Hawaiian-Samoan heritage and earthy elements like mountains, flora and the ocean, per a press release.
What they're saying: "This is a fun project for me. I appreciate the versatility, optimism and inclusion that Perry Ellis values through their designs and their business," Tagovailoa said in a statement announcing the partnership.
Of note: Perry Ellis is also teaming up with the Tua Foundation to help families in Maui affected by the recent wildfires.
