Tua Tagovailoa to partner with Perry Ellis on clothing line

Tua Tagovailoa's branching into fashion. Image: Courtesy of Perry Ellis International, Inc.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa inked a multiyear deal to serve as a global ambassador for Perry Ellis International.

What's happening: A clothing collaboration, Tua X Perry Ellis, is set to debut next summer.

Designs will be inspired by Tua's Hawaiian-Samoan heritage and earthy elements like mountains, flora and the ocean, per a press release.

What they're saying: "This is a fun project for me. I appreciate the versatility, optimism and inclusion that Perry Ellis values through their designs and their business," Tagovailoa said in a statement announcing the partnership.

Of note: Perry Ellis is also teaming up with the Tua Foundation to help families in Maui affected by the recent wildfires.