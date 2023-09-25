South Florida to host cricket World Cup next year

Brandon King of the West Indies hits the ball against India at Broward County Stadium. Photo: Rich Storry/Getty Images

South Florida will again be in the international sports spotlight next year for the cricket World Cup.

Why it matters: The widely watched Men's T20 World Cup is being held in the U.S. for the first time ever, with matches taking place in Florida, New York and Texas.

This isn't the only major sports tournament coming to South Florida. Hard Rock Stadium is hosting FIFA World Cup matches for the first time in 2026.

Details: Local T20 matches will be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, which has a long history of hosting major cricket matches.

The stadium will be expanded to fit more fans, media and hospitality areas.

Information about tickets was not immediately available.

What they're saying: International Cricket Council chief executive Geoff Allardice said in a statement that the World Cup is an "excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world's biggest sport market."

"We explored a number of potential venue options in the country, and we were hugely encouraged by the enthusiasm the event generated amongst prospective hosts, reinforcing the growing awareness around cricket's massive fanbase and its power to unite diverse communities."

How it works: The tournament takes place in June 2024, with 20 national teams competing for the trophy, Axios Dallas' Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi reports.