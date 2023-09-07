2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Tasty Argentine food at a discount at Patagonia Nahuen
👋 Martin here! Y'all know I love Argentinian food, so I had to check out a spot in Hollywood that my buddies recommended.
Where I went: Patagonia Nahuen serves up reasonably priced Argentine delicacies that taste just as good as they do at the more expensive places.
What I got: A choripan ($10), plus a few ham and cheese and beef empanadas ($3.50 each).
- The empanadas were crispy on the outside and creamy in the middle, almost like a more robust pâté.
- The choripan — chorizo sandwiched between bread — was simply prepared and reminded me of Noche Buena asados at home.
If you go: Three locations in South Florida. Open 7:30am to 10pm.
