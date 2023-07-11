55 mins ago - Food and Drink

The most unique empanadas in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon
Shepherd's pie empanadas from Mickey Byrnes.

Shepherd's pie empanadas from Mickey Byrne's. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

👋 Martin here! As an Argentine, I take my empanadas seriously.

  • I grew up on the classic ham and cheese or beef fillings, though I was always a sucker for corn empanadas, too.

Catch up fast: Empanadas — baked or fried pastry pockets popular in South America and Spain — come in all shapes, sizes and flavors.

  • I remember only being able to get them at Latin food restaurants or bakeries around here growing up, but nowadays it seems like they're everywhere.
  • Local chefs are also putting their own creative spins on the classic dish.

Here are the most unique empanadas I've had in Miami:

Cuban sandwich: WLRN anchor Carlos Frías argues that empanadas are already a sandwich, but Cafe La Trova in Little Havana leaves no doubt with this Cuban-inspired take.

Azucar!: Half Moon created a dessert after my own Argentine heart: the dulce de leche empanada. They also have guava and cheese!

Al pastor: The most surprisingly delicious empanada I've ever had is a take on shepherd's pie from Mickey Byrne's Irish Pub in Hollywood. It's the ultimate comfort food.

