The most unique empanadas in Miami
👋 Martin here! As an Argentine, I take my empanadas seriously.
- I grew up on the classic ham and cheese or beef fillings, though I was always a sucker for corn empanadas, too.
Catch up fast: Empanadas — baked or fried pastry pockets popular in South America and Spain — come in all shapes, sizes and flavors.
- I remember only being able to get them at Latin food restaurants or bakeries around here growing up, but nowadays it seems like they're everywhere.
- Local chefs are also putting their own creative spins on the classic dish.
Here are the most unique empanadas I've had in Miami:
Cuban sandwich: WLRN anchor Carlos Frías argues that empanadas are already a sandwich, but Cafe La Trova in Little Havana leaves no doubt with this Cuban-inspired take.
Azucar!: Half Moon created a dessert after my own Argentine heart: the dulce de leche empanada. They also have guava and cheese!
Al pastor: The most surprisingly delicious empanada I've ever had is a take on shepherd's pie from Mickey Byrne's Irish Pub in Hollywood. It's the ultimate comfort food.
