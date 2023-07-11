The most unique empanadas in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Martin here! As an Argentine, I take my empanadas seriously.

I grew up on the classic ham and cheese or beef fillings, though I was always a sucker for corn empanadas, too.

Catch up fast: Empanadas — baked or fried pastry pockets popular in South America and Spain — come in all shapes, sizes and flavors.

I remember only being able to get them at Latin food restaurants or bakeries around here growing up, but nowadays it seems like they're everywhere.

Local chefs are also putting their own creative spins on the classic dish.

Here are the most unique empanadas I've had in Miami:

Cuban sandwich: WLRN anchor Carlos Frías argues that empanadas are already a sandwich, but Cafe La Trova in Little Havana leaves no doubt with this Cuban-inspired take.

Azucar!: Half Moon created a dessert after my own Argentine heart: the dulce de leche empanada. They also have guava and cheese!

Al pastor: The most surprisingly delicious empanada I've ever had is a take on shepherd's pie from Mickey Byrne's Irish Pub in Hollywood. It's the ultimate comfort food.