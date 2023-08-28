Extreme heat, natural disasters leading to climate distress

Share on email (opens in new window)

Mental health professionals are organizing nationwide to deal with an onslaught of issues related to climate change.

Why it matters: Natural disasters trigger a range of traumas, including "climate distress," which refers to grief, anger, anxiety and despair about the future.

Extreme heat may make climate change feel more palpable here. In Miami-Dade County in 1970, the average number of days above 90°F was 84. It's now 133.

The Climate Psychiatry Alliance's online directory of mental health professionals offering climate-aware psychotherapy lists two in the Miami area.

What's happening: The American Psychiatric Association (APA) put out key reports about mental health and climate change in 2014 and 2017 before forming a mental health committee about two years ago, its chair, Joshua Wortzel, tells Axios. Other health groups focusing on climate include:

Details: Wortzel tells Axios studies show hotter temperatures correlate with increased violence, including homicides and suicides.

Rising temperatures also expand the range of ticks, which pass on Lyme disease.

Between the lines: "Cognitive avoiders" deny climate change as "coping mechanisms so that they don't feel bad," Lise Van Susteren, a Washington, D.C.-based psychiatrist who co-founded the Climate Psychiatry Alliance, tells Axios.

"Maybe their paycheck depends on it. Maybe they risk being ostracized from a group that they're in that doesn't believe in climate change or is focused on other issues."

What they're saying: "Climate really is a metaphor for our senescence — our vulnerability and our eventual death," Van Susteren says.