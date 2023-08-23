Share on email (opens in new window)

In many apartment buildings, tenants with annual leases cannot sublease their space nor list it on short-term rental platforms like Airbnb.

What's happening: A new program called Airbnb-friendly apartments bucks that norm by encouraging renters to lease out their space part time.

The platform launched last November and recently became active in Miami.

Why it matters: Tenants can potentially earn income — or at least recoup their costs — when not using their apartments.

In Miami, one of the country's least affordable housing markets, tenants needing to sign annual leases for homes may find it more attractive to be in a building that allows hosting over one that doesn't.

Median rent here for a zero- to two-bedroom home was $2,455 in July, per Realtor.com.

How it works: Jesse Stein, Airbnb's global head of real estate, explained during a Skift conference in June that the company partners with major firms that own apartment buildings, such as Equity Residential and Greystar.

On Airbnb's website and platforms, people can see participating buildings, the monthly rent price for annual leases and how much tenants could potentially earn by hosting.

Tenants sign leases directly with the building owners.

What they're saying: At the conference, Stein suggested the program has benefits for both yearlong tenants and landlords.

He said tenants using the service include a woman who's able to go stay with relatives whenever she gets a booking and a man in the military who may be deployed.

The platform is attractive to landlords because it helps market their buildings at no cost to them, Stein said.

The platform lets landlords see which units are being put on Airbnb, which helps ensure the hosts are complying with building rules and local laws.

Landlords can take a share of the Airbnb revenue up to 25%, "depending on the partner and how much activity they provide to the host."

Zoom in: So far, one building in Miami is part of the program: Sentral Wynwood.

175 units in the building are eligible for Airbnb hosting.

Starting monthly rent there is $2,785 for a one-bedroom apartment, which residents could potentially earn up to $667 per week for, per the website.

Zoom out: Nationwide, over 250 buildings in 37 markets are part of the program.