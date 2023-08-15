Rick Ross closes on $35M Star Island home

Share on email (opens in new window)

Looks like Rick Ross' downpayment check cleared the bank. He closed on the sale of this Star Island mansion for $35 million on Monday.

What's happening: His new neighbor, Sean "Diddy" Combs, said Ross was approved by the HOA, and that he gave Ross a golf cart, the Real Deal reported in July.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffin also own property on the exclusive island, which only has 30 homes.

Of note: This six-bed, 8.5-bath home is nothing compared to Ross' 109-room mansion in Georgia.