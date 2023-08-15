2 hours ago - Real Estate
Rick Ross closes on $35M Star Island home
Looks like Rick Ross' downpayment check cleared the bank. He closed on the sale of this Star Island mansion for $35 million on Monday.
What's happening: His new neighbor, Sean "Diddy" Combs, said Ross was approved by the HOA, and that he gave Ross a golf cart, the Real Deal reported in July.
- Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffin also own property on the exclusive island, which only has 30 homes.
Of note: This six-bed, 8.5-bath home is nothing compared to Ross' 109-room mansion in Georgia.
