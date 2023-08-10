8 mins ago - Culture

Rick Ross beats Pitbull for Miami's rap crown

Martin Vassolo
Rick Ross performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach

Rick Ross performs with Miami hip-hop legend Uncle Luke at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 in Miami Beach. Photo: Gaston De Cardenas/AFP/Getty Images

Seventeen years ago this week, Rick Ross released his debut album, "Port of Miami." The album went platinum, and in the years since, The Boss cemented himself as a legend of the local hip-hop scene.

Driving the news: Fans and readers rewarded Rozay by voting him Miami's best hip-hop artist of all time in our rap tournament.

  • Ross narrowly defeated Pitbull with 54.9% of the vote.
Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals
The bottom line: Our March Madness-style bracket, which pitted 16 local artists against each other, was as unscientific as it was entertaining.

Until then, we leave you with a parting "Houghhh!"

