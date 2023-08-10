Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Rick Ross performs with Miami hip-hop legend Uncle Luke at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 in Miami Beach. Photo: Gaston De Cardenas/AFP/Getty Images

Seventeen years ago this week, Rick Ross released his debut album, "Port of Miami." The album went platinum, and in the years since, The Boss cemented himself as a legend of the local hip-hop scene.

Driving the news: Fans and readers rewarded Rozay by voting him Miami's best hip-hop artist of all time in our rap tournament.

Ross narrowly defeated Pitbull with 54.9% of the vote.

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

The bottom line: Our March Madness-style bracket, which pitted 16 local artists against each other, was as unscientific as it was entertaining.

We hope it helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and honored Miami's impact on the rap world.

Thanks to all of you for voting and be on the lookout for more brackets from us!

Until then, we leave you with a parting "Houghhh!"