Rick Ross battles Pitbull for Miami hip-hop crown
It's time to vote for Miami's best hip-hop artist of all time.
Driving the news: Our readers eliminated Trick Daddy and Kodak Black in the semifinals of our hip-hop bracket, setting up a championship battle between local legends Rick Ross and Pitbull.
The matchup: Ross, who grew up in Miami Gardens, is the larger-than-life "Boss" of the rap game known for his extravagant storytelling and iconic "Houghhh!"
- Five of his albums have gone No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
- "Little Havana" on his latest album features an intro from former Miami drug kingpin Willie Falcon. (The video was shot on Calle Ocho.)
- Ross is known to give back to this community and has awarded scholarships to students at his alma mater, Carol City Senior High.
Pitbull — aka "Mr. Worldwide" — is a genre-blending superstar whose catchphrase "Dale" is known across the U.S.
- Born in Miami to Cuban exile parents, Pitbull became popular by blending gritty southern rap flows with Spanish dance hits.
- He went on to release some of the biggest party hits of the 2010s. Two of his songs, "Give me Everything" and "Timber," have charted No. 1 on the Billboard 100.
- The Miami Coral Park Senior High alumnus opened a public charter school, SLAM, in Little Havana in 2013.
Worth your time: Both appear on DJ Khaled's early hits "Holla at Me" and "Born 'N' Raised."
Of note: This is a very unscientific survey with a small sample size, but we wanted to create a space for fans to celebrate Miami's rap scene for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
Go deeper: 🎧 Martin created a Spotify playlist highlighting the 16 local artists featured in our bracket
🚨 Voting is open now and closes Wednesday at 3pm.
