Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals

It's time to vote for Miami's best hip-hop artist of all time.

Driving the news: Our readers eliminated Trick Daddy and Kodak Black in the semifinals of our hip-hop bracket, setting up a championship battle between local legends Rick Ross and Pitbull.

The matchup: Ross, who grew up in Miami Gardens, is the larger-than-life "Boss" of the rap game known for his extravagant storytelling and iconic "Houghhh!"

Pitbull — aka "Mr. Worldwide" — is a genre-blending superstar whose catchphrase "Dale" is known across the U.S.

Born in Miami to Cuban exile parents, Pitbull became popular by blending gritty southern rap flows with Spanish dance hits.

He went on to release some of the biggest party hits of the 2010s. Two of his songs, "Give me Everything" and "Timber," have charted No. 1 on the Billboard 100.

The Miami Coral Park Senior High alumnus opened a public charter school, SLAM, in Little Havana in 2013.

Worth your time: Both appear on DJ Khaled's early hits "Holla at Me" and "Born 'N' Raised."

Of note: This is a very unscientific survey with a small sample size, but we wanted to create a space for fans to celebrate Miami's rap scene for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Go deeper: 🎧 Martin created a Spotify playlist highlighting the 16 local artists featured in our bracket

🚨 Voting is open now and closes Wednesday at 3pm.