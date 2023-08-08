32 mins ago - Things to Do
Final Four: Hip-hop bracket heats up
We're one step closer to crowning Miami's best hip-hop artist, as voted by you.
What's happening: The Final Four of our rap bracket features a battle for the soul of Miami rap between Trick Daddy and Rick Ross.
- The co-main event is an intriguing matchup between the rap scene's hottest young star, Kodak Black, versus the iconic pop-rap superstar Pitbull.
Why it matters: It's the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this month, and we want to celebrate Miami's place in it all while sparking some friendly debate with this (very) unscientific survey.
🗣️ Voting is open now and closes at the end of the day. Head to our website to cast your votes!
