Final Four: Hip-hop bracket heats up

Data: Axios reader survey; Bracket: Axios Visuals
We're one step closer to crowning Miami's best hip-hop artist, as voted by you.

What's happening: The Final Four of our rap bracket features a battle for the soul of Miami rap between Trick Daddy and Rick Ross.

  • The co-main event is an intriguing matchup between the rap scene's hottest young star, Kodak Black, versus the iconic pop-rap superstar Pitbull.

Why it matters: It's the 50th anniversary of hip-hop this month, and we want to celebrate Miami's place in it all while sparking some friendly debate with this (very) unscientific survey.

🗣️ Voting is open now and closes at the end of the day. Head to our website to cast your votes!

