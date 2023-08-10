The boat industry is still going strong

Boat sales boomed during the pandemic and are still going strong, according to a midyear market index from local advertising and software company Boats Group.

Why it matters: In South Florida, the marine industry's impact on regional employment was an estimated 141,860 jobs, according to a March report by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida.

What's happening: Boat values are almost 20% higher now nationally than in 2019.

The average value of a boat — counting both sailboats and powerboats — in the U.S. is $139,152 now, up from $103,629.

Plus, boats are also spending fewer days on the market: 187 during the first half of 2023 compared to 261 days in 2019.

Inventory is finally being replenished after the supply chain was disrupted during the pandemic, the report says.

What they're saying: The report reflects "a very positive trajectory," for the boating industry, Courtney Chalmers, VP of marketing at Boats Group, said in a statement.

Of note: A survey by Boat Trader in May found that two in five millennials who bought boats within the last one to three years plan to upgrade their vessels.