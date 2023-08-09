15 mins ago - News

Downtown foot traffic is still well below pre-pandemic levels

Deirdra Funcheon

An aerial view of downtown Miami last year. Photo: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images

Downtown Miami foot traffic is at just 63.1% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Why it matters: After languishing for decades, Miami's downtown is in a building boom.

Plus, both Brightline and Tri-Rail trains are slated to start running downtown, and Miami-Dade County is redeveloping its Government Center campus and mass transit hub.

  • Trendy restaurants like Julia & Henry's have also opened downtown in recent months.

The big picture: Several U.S. cities with diverse downtowns — or having a healthy mixture of office space, housing and attractions — have nearly returned to, or exceeded, their pre-pandemic foot traffic rates.

  • Cities with downtowns that almost exclusively catered to office workers are struggling mightily to recover in the remote work era. New York is at 67% of pre-pandemic foot traffic, and San Francisco is at a measly 31.9%.
  • One of the boldest post-pandemic downtown revival plans comes out of Boston, where officials are offering tax breaks of up to 75% to developers who transform office space into residential housing.
