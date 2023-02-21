Massive Miami Worldcenter project is more than halfway complete

Rooms start at $179 at the CitizenM Hotel, which opened in January at Miami Worldcenter. Photo: Courtesy of Miami Worldcenter

A decade ago, Miami's downtown core was rather desolate. Today, a $4 billion project called Miami Worldcenter is rising across 10 city blocks spanning 27 acres.

Why it matters: The project is the second-largest mixed-use urban development project in the U.S., besides Hudson Yards in New York.

Catch up fast: Miami Worldcenter's lead developers Art Falcone and Nitin Motwani began buying up land in the early 2000s for the project, which broke ground in 2016.

Several different developers are each building components of Miami Worldcenter, which includes a 12-story hotel that opened last month, condos, apartments, retail shops, office space, an "outdoor museum" filled with public art, and a public plaza called World Square.

What they're saying: Motwani — managing principal of Miami Worldcenter Associates — told Axios that they're "over halfway done" with the project.

He said all of the condos are sold and apartments are mostly leased, and the six retail buildings are about 75% leased.

"We have over $2 billion completed and $1 billion under construction. … As more retail opens, I think you'll start to really feel the sense of place in '23 and it will be completed in '24."

By the numbers: Here's where the project now stands:

Already open: Three residential buildings, including the 60-story luxury condo complex Paramount. Two apartment buildings, Caoba and Bezel, are both 97% leased so far.

Brasserie Laurel, a new French restaurant from Miami chef Michael Beltran of Michelin-starred Ariete, opened inside the Caoba tower late last year.

Cuban American-inspired Chug's Express is selling croquetas, pastelitos, salads, sandwiches and coffee at the Caoba tower, too.

Plus, a newly opened Sephora store will soon be joined by Savage X Fenty, Lululemon, Lucid Motors, Posman Books and Ray-Ban later this year.

Under construction: A 52-story apartment tower, dubbed Miami World Tower, and 33-condo building The Crosby. A second tower is also being added to the Caoba apartment complex.

Legacy Hotel & Residences, a mixed-use building with a hotel, condo units and 50,000 square feet of medical offices.

What we're watching: A 32-story condo building designed for short-term rentals, two residential towers from developer Naftali Group, and three mixed-use towers from The Witkoff Group.