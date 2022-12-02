17 mins ago - Food and Drink

Ariete chef opens new French restaurant in Miami Worldcenter

Deirdra Funcheon
A golden-hued cocktail sits on a sparse table.

A Monte Carlo at Brasserie Laurel. Photo: Courtesy of Andrea Lorena @FujifilmGirl via Brasserie Laurel

Miami chef Michael Beltran is launching a restaurant downtown today.

What's happening: Brasserie Laurel will serve a French-inspired menu inside Caoba, a residential tower that's part of the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter development.

Why it matters: Beltran was among nearly a dozen Miami chefs awarded a Michelin star for the first time when the guide launched its Florida edition this year. He was recognized for Coconut Grove eatery Ariete.

  • His team also operates Navé and Chug's Cuban Diner, as well as bars The Taurus, The ScapeGoat and The Gibson Room.

Details: Brasserie Laurel's menu will feature elegant cocktails, paired with items like escargots, frog legs and beef Wellington.

What they're saying: "It's a new approach to French brasserie food," Beltran said in a statement. "Think Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie, La Tour d'Argent in Paris. Music will be swanky, food will be refined but unpretentious, and wine and cocktails will be plentiful."

Visit: 698 NE 1st Ave., Suite G-170, Miami. Reservations.

