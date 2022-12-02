Ariete chef opens new French restaurant in Miami Worldcenter

Miami chef Michael Beltran is launching a restaurant downtown today.

What's happening: Brasserie Laurel will serve a French-inspired menu inside Caoba, a residential tower that's part of the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter development.

Why it matters: Beltran was among nearly a dozen Miami chefs awarded a Michelin star for the first time when the guide launched its Florida edition this year. He was recognized for Coconut Grove eatery Ariete.

His team also operates Navé and Chug's Cuban Diner, as well as bars The Taurus, The ScapeGoat and The Gibson Room.

Details: Brasserie Laurel's menu will feature elegant cocktails, paired with items like escargots, frog legs and beef Wellington.

What they're saying: "It's a new approach to French brasserie food," Beltran said in a statement. "Think Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie, La Tour d'Argent in Paris. Music will be swanky, food will be refined but unpretentious, and wine and cocktails will be plentiful."

Visit: 698 NE 1st Ave., Suite G-170, Miami. Reservations.