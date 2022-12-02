Ariete chef opens new French restaurant in Miami Worldcenter
Miami chef Michael Beltran is launching a restaurant downtown today.
What's happening: Brasserie Laurel will serve a French-inspired menu inside Caoba, a residential tower that's part of the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter development.
Why it matters: Beltran was among nearly a dozen Miami chefs awarded a Michelin star for the first time when the guide launched its Florida edition this year. He was recognized for Coconut Grove eatery Ariete.
- His team also operates Navé and Chug's Cuban Diner, as well as bars The Taurus, The ScapeGoat and The Gibson Room.
Details: Brasserie Laurel's menu will feature elegant cocktails, paired with items like escargots, frog legs and beef Wellington.
What they're saying: "It's a new approach to French brasserie food," Beltran said in a statement. "Think Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie, La Tour d'Argent in Paris. Music will be swanky, food will be refined but unpretentious, and wine and cocktails will be plentiful."
Visit: 698 NE 1st Ave., Suite G-170, Miami. Reservations.
