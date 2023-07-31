53 mins ago - Food and Drink
Bite Club: Rishtedar brings a taste of India to Wynwood
👋 Deirdra here. I recently popped into Rishtedar, the new Indian restaurant in Wynwood.
What's happening: It's a vibe!
- Bright-colored fabrics cover the ceiling, and some nights, there's henna body art and performances by Bollywood dancers.
Details: Our chicken and lamb dishes were sumptuous and beautifully presented.
- My son hoarded the kadai paneer tikka masala, cheese in a tomato-based sauce.
- And I'm still fantasizing about the samosas, which were stuffed with potatoes, vegetables and spices.
Of note: Prices are about $20 per entree.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.