Bite Club: Rishtedar brings a taste of India to Wynwood

Rishtedar's food is as rich as its decor. Photo: Deirdra Funcheon/Axios

👋 Deirdra here. I recently popped into Rishtedar, the new Indian restaurant in Wynwood.

What's happening: It's a vibe!

Bright-colored fabrics cover the ceiling, and some nights, there's henna body art and performances by Bollywood dancers.

Details: Our chicken and lamb dishes were sumptuous and beautifully presented.

My son hoarded the kadai paneer tikka masala, cheese in a tomato-based sauce.

And I'm still fantasizing about the samosas, which were stuffed with potatoes, vegetables and spices.

Of note: Prices are about $20 per entree.