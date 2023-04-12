1 hour ago - Food and Drink

New Indian restaurant Rishtedar opens in Wynwood

A sumptuous new Indian restaurant opened in Miami this week.

What's happening: Rishtedar, staffed by a team of chefs from India, is now accepting reservations at its spot in Wynwood at 232 NW 24th St.

Zoom in: The restaurant, which has three locations in Chile, aims to provide a welcoming and immersive dining experience.

  • When guests arrive, they will be greeted with the application of a bindi — a colored dot or sticker — on the forehead. (Traditionally, bindis were used to represent a "third eye" or to signal that the wearer is married, but nowadays they are also used as a cultural adornment.)
  • Meals end with a "finger bowl" of rose water, lemon and cardamom for washing one's fingers.

Details: The menu includes kebabs and tandoor, with vegetarian, chicken, seafood, and lamb options, plus accompaniments of naan, rice and sweet traditional desserts.

  • Appetizers range from $8 to $20; main dishes cost roughly $20; and breads are about $5-$7.

What they're saying: Owner Vikram Thadani told Axios he wanted to diversify in a country with great opportunities, and had been eyeing Miami for years.

  • He chose Wynwood because it's popular with both locals and tourists.
  • "We wanted to reach that alternative audience, people that love art and food, who like to try experiences," he said. "We also like the colorful vibrancy of Wynwood, and Rishtedar is a good fit."

Of note: Rishtedar means "family."

