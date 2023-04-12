New Indian restaurant Rishtedar opens in Wynwood

A sumptuous new Indian restaurant opened in Miami this week.

What's happening: Rishtedar, staffed by a team of chefs from India, is now accepting reservations at its spot in Wynwood at 232 NW 24th St.

Zoom in: The restaurant, which has three locations in Chile, aims to provide a welcoming and immersive dining experience.

When guests arrive, they will be greeted with the application of a bindi — a colored dot or sticker — on the forehead. (Traditionally, bindis were used to represent a "third eye" or to signal that the wearer is married, but nowadays they are also used as a cultural adornment.)

Meals end with a "finger bowl" of rose water, lemon and cardamom for washing one's fingers.

Details: The menu includes kebabs and tandoor, with vegetarian, chicken, seafood, and lamb options, plus accompaniments of naan, rice and sweet traditional desserts.

Appetizers range from $8 to $20; main dishes cost roughly $20; and breads are about $5-$7.

What they're saying: Owner Vikram Thadani told Axios he wanted to diversify in a country with great opportunities, and had been eyeing Miami for years.

He chose Wynwood because it's popular with both locals and tourists.

"We wanted to reach that alternative audience, people that love art and food, who like to try experiences," he said. "We also like the colorful vibrancy of Wynwood, and Rishtedar is a good fit."

Of note: Rishtedar means "family."