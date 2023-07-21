2 hours ago - Things to Do
Work out of a "Barbie dream office" in Miami
The Barbie movie is officially out Friday. Expect to see more pops of pink as Barbie drives the summer of nostalgia.
What's happening: Quest Workspaces designed a "Barbie dream office" downtown at 1395 Brickell Ave.
- It can be reserved for free through Aug. 31 by emailing [email protected].
- It can be rented by the month for an undisclosed price starting Sept. 1.
Driving the news: Following COVID-19, there's a "pent-up desire to just have some fun," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, a consulting service that advises on color trends, tells Axios.
By the numbers: Searches for "Barbiecore aesthetic room" on Pinterest jumped 1,135% from May 2022 to May 2023.
- Searches for a Barbie bathroom and living room each increased 135%, while "hot pink nursery" rose 75%, according to data shared by the inspiration search engine.
