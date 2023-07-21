Work out of a "Barbie dream office" in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Your very own Barbie Dream Workspace. Image: Courtesy of Quest Workspaces

The Barbie movie is officially out Friday. Expect to see more pops of pink as Barbie drives the summer of nostalgia.

What's happening: Quest Workspaces designed a "Barbie dream office" downtown at 1395 Brickell Ave.

It can be reserved for free through Aug. 31 by emailing [email protected] .

. It can be rented by the month for an undisclosed price starting Sept. 1.

Driving the news: Following COVID-19, there's a "pent-up desire to just have some fun," Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, a consulting service that advises on color trends, tells Axios.

By the numbers: Searches for "Barbiecore aesthetic room" on Pinterest jumped 1,135% from May 2022 to May 2023.