Hot Boxes: Little post office of horrors

It's a trap! And no, not just the scam mail about your expiring home warranty.

What's happening: Check out this Venus' flytrap mailbox that reader Aymee Z. submitted to the growing archive of Hot Boxes, our series highlighting the most creative mailboxes in South Florida.

Aymee, who snapped this in Palm Springs North, guesses it was inspired by "Little Shop of Horrors."

📫 We want to hear from you: Email [email protected] to send us photos of the most creative mailboxes you've seen around town.