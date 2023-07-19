1 hour ago - Things to Do

Hot Boxes: Little post office of horrors

Martin Vassolo
A mailbox designed to look like a three-headed Venus flytrap.

Photo: Courtesy of Aymee Z.

It's a trap! And no, not just the scam mail about your expiring home warranty.

What's happening: Check out this Venus' flytrap mailbox that reader Aymee Z. submitted to the growing archive of Hot Boxes, our series highlighting the most creative mailboxes in South Florida.

  • Aymee, who snapped this in Palm Springs North, guesses it was inspired by "Little Shop of Horrors."

📫 We want to hear from you: Email [email protected] to send us photos of the most creative mailboxes you've seen around town.

  • We'll give you a shoutout in the next edition of Hot Boxes!
